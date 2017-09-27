WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?

Re: Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 3:32 pm
acko
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jun 15, 2006 1:55 pm
Posts: 1881
Location: HORBURY/Lupset lad
£250 is a no-brainer compared to Nancyball prices and I will be getting the Platinum offer as I normally get the home & Away shirts anywhere so it's a bargain for me.








Up The Trin
We are TRINITY's barmy army.




SWFC the owls are coming for you
Re: Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 1:14 am
Shifty Cat
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 1:14 am
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 20, 2009 7:27 pm
Posts: 3987
bellycouldtackle wrote:
£ 250 is excellent value, I would not give any discount to students, they get tons of hand outs, massive loans that they don`t have to repay , mothers do their washing and ironing. Any discount that club were thinking of giving students should go to nurses but they would have to wear their uniforms on match days as proof of employment.

Unless things have changed since I was at College and then University in the 90's, what hand outs and massive loans that they don't have to pay are these?
I got bugger all free at Wakey College. At University I got my tuition payed for by the Council, like everyone else did back then and that was it. Some got extra money dpending how much their mum and dads earned (means tested), which for everyine I know , just barelly payed for the rent. I personaly had to pay for rent & all other things you need whenn your away from home, such as books, food and clothes etc. This is before they stopped free tuition and studnets now pay something crazy like 9k per semester to go to Uni. All I got att were interest free loans from the Student Loan Company, that I had to pay back soon as I started earning 20k a year, which for me was straight away and a couple of student back loans that again had to be paid back soon as I left the place.

The thing is, it's clear to see that all fan bases across RL seem to be gettting older & older & that 16-21 age group, whether they're in education or not is the main one we should be hitting, especially as far as long term fans. Plus they don't need their mums and dads to bring tem either, What you think they get for free or don't shouldn't come into it as far as the Club goes.
We just need to entice them to come watch us instead of the plenty of others things lads and lasses can do at that age. Hopefully if this new developemnet comes off we can get the marketing right, so for those of that age, it's seen as THE place to go around Wakefield. Also a bit of word of mouth would work wonders as well at that age.
Re: Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 5:51 am
Sacred Cow
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:07 pm
Posts: 1500
acko wrote:
£250 is a no-brainer compared to Nancyball prices and I will be getting the Platinum offer as I normally get the home & Away shirts anywhere so it's a bargain for me.








Up The Trin

With the earlybird members offer a ‘Nancyball’ season ticket to Huddersfield Town was £190. HTH.
Re: Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 6:27 am
wrencat1873
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 6:27 am
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8572
Sacred Cow wrote:
With the earlybird members offer a ‘Nancyball’ season ticket to Huddersfield Town was £190. HTH.


So, you are agreeing with Acko then, £250 to watch Trinity is a no brainer :D
Re: Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 6:35 am
Sacred Cow
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:07 pm
Posts: 1500
wrencat1873 wrote:
So, you are agreeing with Acko then, £250 to watch Trinity is a no brainer :D

You pays your money, you takes your choice. But £290 for 19 games of premier league football isn’t bad value either if football floats your boat as well. And we have plenty of fans that like both games.

Personally i won’t be getting a season this time, not worth it with the amount of games i can to. If you can get to all of them then its a decent enough deal.
Re: Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 6:41 am
wrencat1873
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 6:41 am
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8572
Sacred Cow wrote:
You pays your money, you takes your choice. But £290 for 19 games of premier league football isn’t bad value either if football floats your boat as well. And we have plenty of fans that like both games.

Personally i won’t be getting a season this time, not worth it with the amount of games i can to. If you can get to all of them then its a decent enough deal.


Think of it more as a contribution to the success of the club, rather than working out how much you can save.
I think the club actually deserve everyone who has an interest in Trinity to purchase a "membership".

It's quite incredible what they have achieved this season and with the backing of enough fans, they may be able to repeat the feat.
Also, with decisions being made about the new ground, it's more important than ever that the club keeps up the momentum and heaps as much pressure on WMDC and the developer's as possible.
