Shifty Cat

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Sep 20, 2009 7:27 pm

Posts: 3987



bellycouldtackle wrote: £ 250 is excellent value, I would not give any discount to students, they get tons of hand outs, massive loans that they don`t have to repay , mothers do their washing and ironing. Any discount that club were thinking of giving students should go to nurses but they would have to wear their uniforms on match days as proof of employment.

Unless things have changed since I was at College and then University in the 90's, what hand outs and massive loans that they don't have to pay are these?

I got bugger all free at Wakey College. At University I got my tuition payed for by the Council, like everyone else did back then and that was it. Some got extra money dpending how much their mum and dads earned (means tested), which for everyine I know , just barelly payed for the rent. I personaly had to pay for rent & all other things you need whenn your away from home, such as books, food and clothes etc. This is before they stopped free tuition and studnets now pay something crazy like 9k per semester to go to Uni. All I got att were interest free loans from the Student Loan Company, that I had to pay back soon as I started earning 20k a year, which for me was straight away and a couple of student back loans that again had to be paid back soon as I left the place.



The thing is, it's clear to see that all fan bases across RL seem to be gettting older & older & that 16-21 age group, whether they're in education or not is the main one we should be hitting, especially as far as long term fans. Plus they don't need their mums and dads to bring tem either, What you think they get for free or don't shouldn't come into it as far as the Club goes.

We just need to entice them to come watch us instead of the plenty of others things lads and lasses can do at that age. Hopefully if this new developemnet comes off we can get the marketing right, so for those of that age, it's seen as THE place to go around Wakefield. Also a bit of word of mouth would work wonders as well at that age. Unless things have changed since I was at College and then University in the 90's, what hand outs and massive loans that they don't have to pay are these?I got bugger all free at Wakey College. At University I got my tuition payed for by the Council, like everyone else did back then and that was it. Some got extra money dpending how much their mum and dads earned (means tested), which for everyine I know , just barelly payed for the rent. I personaly had to pay for rent & all other things you need whenn your away from home, such as books, food and clothes etc. This is before they stopped free tuition and studnets now pay something crazy like 9k per semester to go to Uni. All I got att were interest free loans from the Student Loan Company, that I had to pay back soon as I started earning 20k a year, which for me was straight away and a couple of student back loans that again had to be paid back soon as I left the place.The thing is, it's clear to see that all fan bases across RL seem to be gettting older & older & that 16-21 age group, whether they're in education or not is the main one we should be hitting, especially as far as long term fans. Plus they don't need their mums and dads to bring tem either, What you think they get for free or don't shouldn't come into it as far as the Club goes.We just need to entice them to come watch us instead of the plenty of others things lads and lasses can do at that age. Hopefully if this new developemnet comes off we can get the marketing right, so for those of that age, it's seen as THE place to go around Wakefield. Also a bit of word of mouth would work wonders as well at that age. Sacred Cow Free-scoring winger



Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:07 pm

Posts: 1500

acko wrote: £250 is a no-brainer compared to Nancyball prices and I will be getting the Platinum offer as I normally get the home & Away shirts anywhere so it's a bargain for me.

















Up The Trin

With the earlybird members offer a ‘Nancyball’ season ticket to Huddersfield Town was £190. HTH. With the earlybird members offer a ‘Nancyball’ season ticket to Huddersfield Town was £190. HTH. wrencat1873

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm

Posts: 8572

Sacred Cow wrote: With the earlybird members offer a ‘Nancyball’ season ticket to Huddersfield Town was £190. HTH.



So, you are agreeing with Acko then, £250 to watch Trinity is a no brainer So, you are agreeing with Acko then, £250 to watch Trinity is a no brainer Sacred Cow Free-scoring winger



Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:07 pm

Posts: 1500

wrencat1873 wrote: So, you are agreeing with Acko then, £250 to watch Trinity is a no brainer

You pays your money, you takes your choice. But £290 for 19 games of premier league football isn’t bad value either if football floats your boat as well. And we have plenty of fans that like both games.



Personally i won’t be getting a season this time, not worth it with the amount of games i can to. If you can get to all of them then its a decent enough deal. You pays your money, you takes your choice. But £290 for 19 games of premier league football isn’t bad value either if football floats your boat as well. And we have plenty of fans that like both games.Personally i won’t be getting a season this time, not worth it with the amount of games i can to. If you can get to all of them then its a decent enough deal. wrencat1873

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm

Posts: 8572

Sacred Cow wrote: You pays your money, you takes your choice. But £290 for 19 games of premier league football isn’t bad value either if football floats your boat as well. And we have plenty of fans that like both games.



Personally i won’t be getting a season this time, not worth it with the amount of games i can to. If you can get to all of them then its a decent enough deal.



Think of it more as a contribution to the success of the club, rather than working out how much you can save.

I think the club actually deserve everyone who has an interest in Trinity to purchase a "membership".



It's quite incredible what they have achieved this season and with the backing of enough fans, they may be able to repeat the feat.

Also, with decisions being made about the new ground, it's more important than ever that the club keeps up the momentum and heaps as much pressure on WMDC and the developer's as possible. Think of it more as a contribution to the success of the club, rather than working out how much you can save.I think the club actually deserve everyone who has an interest in Trinity to purchase a "membership".It's quite incredible what they have achieved this season and with the backing of enough fans, they may be able to repeat the feat.Also, with decisions being made about the new ground, it's more important than ever that the club keeps up the momentum and heaps as much pressure on WMDC and the developer's as possible. Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: coco the fullback, dboy, Eastern Wildcat, Egg Banjo, got there, lampyboy, Mr Bliss, poplar cats alive, PopTart, Sandal Cat, Tigerade, Trinity1315, wakeyrule, wakeytrin, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo and 247 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply , 32 , 33 , 34 , 35 1 ... 31 346 posts • Page 35 of 35 Return to Wakefield Trinity Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League - Super 8s Castleford Tigers Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Super 8s - Qualifiers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR Leigh Centurions London Broncos Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Barrow Raiders Doncaster RLFC Keighley Cougars Newcastle Thunder Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Kingstone Press Championship 1 - Shield Coventry Bears Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks London Skolars North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,638,855 1,879 76,252 4,491 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. TODAY : 20:00 SL CASTLEFORD v ST. HELENS TV TOMORROW : 20:00 SL LEEDS v HULL FC TV Sat 30th Sep : 14:30 8s TOULOUSE v SHEFFIELD Sat 30th Sep : 15:00 8s LEIGH v CATALANS TV Sun 1st Oct : 10:15 NRL MELBOURNE v NQL COWBOYS TV Sun 1st Oct : 15:00 CH1 BARROW v WHITEHAVEN ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM

























