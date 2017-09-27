bellycouldtackle wrote:
£ 250 is excellent value, I would not give any discount to students, they get tons of hand outs, massive loans that they don`t have to repay , mothers do their washing and ironing. Any discount that club were thinking of giving students should go to nurses but they would have to wear their uniforms on match days as proof of employment.
Unless things have changed since I was at College and then University in the 90's, what hand outs and massive loans that they don't have to pay are these?
I got bugger all free at Wakey College. At University I got my tuition payed for by the Council, like everyone else did back then and that was it. Some got extra money dpending how much their mum and dads earned (means tested), which for everyine I know , just barelly payed for the rent. I personaly had to pay for rent & all other things you need whenn your away from home, such as books, food and clothes etc. This is before they stopped free tuition and studnets now pay something crazy like 9k per semester to go to Uni. All I got att were interest free loans from the Student Loan Company, that I had to pay back soon as I started earning 20k a year, which for me was straight away and a couple of student back loans that again had to be paid back soon as I left the place.
The thing is, it's clear to see that all fan bases across RL seem to be gettting older & older & that 16-21 age group, whether they're in education or not is the main one we should be hitting, especially as far as long term fans. Plus they don't need their mums and dads to bring tem either, What you think they get for free or don't shouldn't come into it as far as the Club goes.
We just need to entice them to come watch us instead of the plenty of others things lads and lasses can do at that age. Hopefully if this new developemnet comes off we can get the marketing right, so for those of that age, it's seen as THE place to go around Wakefield. Also a bit of word of mouth would work wonders as well at that age.