Khlav Kalash

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Thu Oct 26, 2006 7:01 am

Posts: 10729

Location: No bowl, stick, STICK!



Eastern Wildcat wrote: £250 is a fair price, and is pretty much standard.



I can only think of the game v Cas when we had that crowd.



We have had the parking issues. One thing that I dont think anyone has mentioned. If it all goes as planned, hotel and supermarket will create a few more jobs for the area.

It is a fair price, convincing people who usually spend the best part of FA to part with it though is difficult. A winning team helps but as bren says there are specialists out their who can help with this although the cost of them will more than likely be prohibitive for a club like Trinity. It is a fair price, convincing people who usually spend the best part of FA to part with it though is difficult. A winning team helps but as bren says there are specialists out their who can help with this although the cost of them will more than likely be prohibitive for a club like Trinity. 1/10 Dannyboywt Eddie Hemmings's Wig



Joined: Fri Feb 14, 2003 10:34 am

Posts: 214

I know for some people £250 seems a lot of money, however my view is that we want Wakey to develop and grow and they are asking the fans to pay £250 to watch the team. I am happy to invest some money is something that is in my blood. If the budget for continued improvement is based on season tickets having this price so be it.



We are a team with a clear and documented vision and I'm happy to buy into that as many clubs live hand to mouth on survival. First time in probably forever we are a team on the up in all areas. bren2k

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm

Posts: 13363

Location: Ossett

Khlav Kalash wrote: It is a fair price, convincing people who usually spend the best part of FA to part with it though is difficult. A winning team helps but as bren says there are specialists out their who can help with this although the cost of them will more than likely be prohibitive for a club like Trinity.



This is the perennial argument between accountants and marketeers; accountants like predictability and certainty, based on the past - marketeers advocate spending money to make money - and it's especially problematic to convince people of the effectiveness of marketing and PR, if you don't do it in a professional way that allows you to work out what worked, and do more if it, whilst ditching what didn't.



Henry Ford said some insightful things about advertising and PR, including "a man who stops advertising to save money, is like a man who stops a clock to save time." On the flip side, he also recognised the value of getting it right - "Half the money I spend on advertising is wasted - the trouble is, I don't know which half."



Personally, I think the RFL should take more control of how the game is marketed and advertised, with clubs being allowed to personalise campaigns for themselves, within some fairly strict guidelines; a bit like the 'Extraordinary Rugby' campaign of a few years back, which was very strong - but fizzled out. This is the perennial argument between accountants and marketeers; accountants like predictability and certainty, based on the past - marketeers advocate spending money to make money - and it's especially problematic to convince people of the effectiveness of marketing and PR, if you don't do it in a professional way that allows you to work out what worked, and do more if it, whilst ditching what didn't.Henry Ford said some insightful things about advertising and PR, including "a man who stops advertising to save money, is like a man who stops a clock to save time." On the flip side, he also recognised the value of getting it right - "Half the money I spend on advertising is wasted - the trouble is, I don't know which half."Personally, I think the RFL should take more control of how the game is marketed and advertised, with clubs being allowed to personalise campaigns for themselves, within some fairly strict guidelines; a bit like the 'Extraordinary Rugby' campaign of a few years back, which was very strong - but fizzled out. Egg Banjo

Cheeky half-back



Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm

Posts: 524

I certainly think that £250 Is a fair price for the product, I also fully support the decision to reduce costs for young students (though I think the reduction should include mature students on full time courses too). I would also support a small discount for emergency service and military staff (though not in uniform as someone suggested as it's prohibited by almost every agency)



As to marketing the club, I reckon a lot could be learned from how Hull KR and Toronto have marketed themselves through their social media presence, I'd also like to see the club doing more to market the game off-line. Brand recognition is important, and one thing i have noticed this year more than any other, is people walking around town wearing Trinity merchandise. This I suspect is down to the re-brand back to Trinity and using ISC as a supplier who produce excellent leisure wear. More can be done in that regard though, both by the club and us fans.



I certainly think that the potential re-development of Belle Vue will be beneficial both to the area and for the club. Hopefully people will actually want to come and see the stadium when it's complete and we can encourage them to stay. Rugby League is losing it's footing, and it's down to the club's as the top with access to money to help steady the ship for those below, and to help re-develop the sport into something we're proud of Just because you can, doesn't mean you should. Eastern Wildcat Free-scoring winger



Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am

Posts: 1695

I did read a few weeks ago Egg Banjo, that there are a lot of new builds that have recently gone up in Hull, and Hull KR sent flyers round all the new builds promoting the club.



Just thinking of those new builds that are going up on the Eastern relief road and also Empire Stores. There are probably others too. There could be other sites by 2020 wakeyrule

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Sun Mar 23, 2008 9:42 pm

Posts: 1286

Eastern Wildcat wrote: I did read a few weeks ago Egg Banjo, that there are a lot of new builds that have recently gone up in Hull, and Hull KR sent flyers round all the new builds promoting the club.



Just thinking of those new builds that are going up on the Eastern relief road and also Empire Stores. There are probably others too. There could be other sites by 2020





I'll be happy to deliver flyers for the club - I'm sure there are others who would too, the club has a virtually untapped resource in its fans. I'll be happy to deliver flyers for the club - I'm sure there are others who would too, the club has a virtually untapped resource in its fans. Eastern Wildcat Free-scoring winger



Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am

Posts: 1695

I'm sure they would.



I suggested something similar with flyers a few months ago.



If when selling season tickets, if we could capture address details and from that see if there are any areas where our sales are low, tap into that area with a marketing push, such as flyers and maybe the community department getting involved with those schools. Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: bellycouldtackle, Big lads mate, coco the fullback, Eastern Wildcat, Egg Banjo, Fordy, Mr Bliss, Sandal Cat, Tricky2309, vastman, wakeyrule, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo and 221 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply , 31 , 32 , 33 , 34 1 ... 30 337 posts • Page 34 of 34 Return to Wakefield Trinity Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League - Super 8s Castleford Tigers Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Super 8s - Qualifiers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR Leigh Centurions London Broncos Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Barrow Raiders Doncaster RLFC Keighley Cougars Newcastle Thunder Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Kingstone Press Championship 1 - Shield Coventry Bears Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks London Skolars North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,638,296 1,708 76,249 4,491 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. TOMORROW : 20:00 SL CASTLEFORD v ST. HELENS TV Fri 29th Sep : 20:00 SL LEEDS v HULL FC TV Sat 30th Sep : 14:30 8s TOULOUSE v SHEFFIELD Sat 30th Sep : 15:00 8s LEIGH v CATALANS TV Sun 1st Oct : 10:15 NRL MELBOURNE v NQL COWBOYS TV Sun 1st Oct : 15:00 CH1 BARROW v WHITEHAVEN ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM

























