I know for some people £250 seems a lot of money, however my view is that we want Wakey to develop and grow and they are asking the fans to pay £250 to watch the team. I am happy to invest some money is something that is in my blood. If the budget for continued improvement is based on season tickets having this price so be it.



We are a team with a clear and documented vision and I'm happy to buy into that as many clubs live hand to mouth on survival. First time in probably forever we are a team on the up in all areas.