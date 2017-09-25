People have different views on whether Belle Vue would work better than Newmarket. A lot of it is down to their own location.



Salford is a good example, because the real question to be asked is whether they would have done better with a redeveloped Willows than they have done with a move. The answer is, I suspect, more complex than simple numbers.



The fan numbers wouldn't have gone down, I'm sure of that, but the corporate side might not have gone up. There is a theory that better facilities and location for corporate clients means more money for players, which means more fans will arrive. In Salford, however, it just hasn't worked.



On the other hand, a redeveloped Willows may have attracted more fans, and the increased buzz might have attracted more corporate clients.



The one difference we have over Salford, however, is that whatever is behind Belle Vue, the ground itself fronts on to a main road and may be part of a new retail complex. The Willows would never have had that.



I do think the support is there, and casual supporters like shiny new things.



My preference is Belle Vue, but my attachment is emotional, because I don't live near Wakefield any more.