The simple answer is Salford, they moved away from their local area and despite success on the pitch they have lost many of the diehards and struggle to attract a new audience.
The alternative is Leeds who have developed their historical home rather than look to move. Which of the two could be considered the success.
Mon Sep 25, 2017 9:16 pm
Khlav Kalash wrote:
IMO price is the major contributing factor. £250 is a lot to entice casual support into season ticket holders regardless of stadium quality. There has been 10k inside BV in the last 5 years.
I assure you, there hasn’t!
Mon Sep 25, 2017 9:27 pm
Miro wrote:
Just for the record, I have been parking on the streets of Agbrigg for Trinity games since the late 70s and never have I had so much as a bent arial (remember those?)
Same here.
Mon Sep 25, 2017 9:48 pm
People have different views on whether Belle Vue would work better than Newmarket. A lot of it is down to their own location.
Salford is a good example, because the real question to be asked is whether they would have done better with a redeveloped Willows than they have done with a move. The answer is, I suspect, more complex than simple numbers.
The fan numbers wouldn't have gone down, I'm sure of that, but the corporate side might not have gone up. There is a theory that better facilities and location for corporate clients means more money for players, which means more fans will arrive. In Salford, however, it just hasn't worked.
On the other hand, a redeveloped Willows may have attracted more fans, and the increased buzz might have attracted more corporate clients.
The one difference we have over Salford, however, is that whatever is behind Belle Vue, the ground itself fronts on to a main road and may be part of a new retail complex. The Willows would never have had that.
I do think the support is there, and casual supporters like shiny new things.
My preference is Belle Vue, but my attachment is emotional, because I don't live near Wakefield any more.
Mon Sep 25, 2017 9:51 pm
£250 pounds to watch a team can compete is good value for money. No good selling cheap season
tickets if the maths don't work out. We have bought a fAmily ticket so we can take our grandchildren. £50 more than 2 adult tickets. Great value. If we want a team that can compete we can't expect cheap as chips season tickets. Last time that happened the club ended up with lots of ccj's against them
Tue Sep 26, 2017 6:34 am
£ 250 is excellent value, I would not give any discount to students, they get tons of hand outs, massive loans that they don`t have to repay , mothers do their washing and ironing. Any discount that club were thinking of giving students should go to nurses but they would have to wear their uniforms on match days as proof of employment.
Tue Sep 26, 2017 6:48 am
bellycouldtackle wrote:
£ 250 is excellent value, I would not give any discount to students, they get tons of hand outs, massive loans that they don`t have to repay , mothers do their washing and ironing. Any discount that club were thinking of giving students should go to nurses but they would have to wear their uniforms on match days as proof of employment.
£250 is absolutely fair, cant wait for the new season !
As for students, it's a bit more complicated.
The last thing we want is for kids to get to 16 or 18 and stop coming to games, so its finding the best way to keep them rolling through the turnstiles.
Although I see your point about their easy life and getting their washing and ironing done, it's more about the best way to keep them on board and how to get them to pay a fair amount to watch the game.
If, by classing them as adults and charging full whack, they stop coming and lose interest, then the 16 years that went before have been a waste and the previous 16 years of getting in for nowt, have been lost.
Tue Sep 26, 2017 6:53 am
Khlav Kalash wrote:
IMO price is the major contributing factor. £250 is a lot to entice casual support into season ticket holders regardless of stadium quality. There has been 10k inside BV in the last 5 years.
10k? Maybe for the £1K game v Cas which must be longer than 5 years? Leeds United Reserves game when Robbie Fowler made his debut had a good crowd too but how long ago was that?
Tue Sep 26, 2017 6:59 am
£250 is a fair price, and is pretty much standard.
I can only think of the game v Cas when we had that crowd.
We have had the parking issues. One thing that I dont think anyone has mentioned. If it all goes as planned, hotel and supermarket will create a few more jobs for the area.
Tue Sep 26, 2017 7:38 am
Daddycool wrote:
I assure you, there hasn’t!
Well even accounting for the Glover era of over egging attendances it was pretty snung vs Leeds during the Agar tenure (2013 I think).
