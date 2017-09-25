WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?

Re: Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 9:09 pm
Scarlet Pimpernell
Joined: Sun Feb 23, 2014
Posts: 998
The simple answer is Salford, they moved away from their local area and despite success on the pitch they have lost many of the diehards and struggle to attract a new audience.
The alternative is Leeds who have developed their historical home rather than look to move. Which of the two could be considered the success.
Re: Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 9:16 pm
Daddycool
Joined: Tue Sep 06, 2011
Posts: 850
Khlav Kalash wrote:
IMO price is the major contributing factor. £250 is a lot to entice casual support into season ticket holders regardless of stadium quality. There has been 10k inside BV in the last 5 years.



I assure you, there hasn’t!
Re: Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 9:27 pm
PopTart
100% League Network
Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008
Posts: 9542
Location: wakefield
Miro wrote:
Just for the record, I have been parking on the streets of Agbrigg for Trinity games since the late 70s and never have I had so much as a bent arial (remember those?)


Same here.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha
Re: Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 9:48 pm
Slugger McBatt
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007
Posts: 5198
Location: Over there
People have different views on whether Belle Vue would work better than Newmarket. A lot of it is down to their own location.

Salford is a good example, because the real question to be asked is whether they would have done better with a redeveloped Willows than they have done with a move. The answer is, I suspect, more complex than simple numbers.

The fan numbers wouldn't have gone down, I'm sure of that, but the corporate side might not have gone up. There is a theory that better facilities and location for corporate clients means more money for players, which means more fans will arrive. In Salford, however, it just hasn't worked.

On the other hand, a redeveloped Willows may have attracted more fans, and the increased buzz might have attracted more corporate clients.

The one difference we have over Salford, however, is that whatever is behind Belle Vue, the ground itself fronts on to a main road and may be part of a new retail complex. The Willows would never have had that.

I do think the support is there, and casual supporters like shiny new things.

My preference is Belle Vue, but my attachment is emotional, because I don't live near Wakefield any more.
Re: Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 9:51 pm
normycat
Joined: Wed Jun 14, 2006
Posts: 666
£250 pounds to watch a team can compete is good value for money. No good selling cheap season
tickets if the maths don't work out. We have bought a fAmily ticket so we can take our grandchildren. £50 more than 2 adult tickets. Great value. If we want a team that can compete we can't expect cheap as chips season tickets. Last time that happened the club ended up with lots of ccj's against them
