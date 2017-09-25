Shifty Cat

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Sep 20, 2009 7:27 pm

Posts: 3977



bren2k wrote: I'd say that's an overly pessimistic assessment; there is no doubt in my mind that a redeveloped stadium, with proper facilities that mean taking kids is easier, will attract more people in and of itself. Add to that some serious marketing and promotion by the club, and I can see no reason we can't add to our attendance quite significantly - especially if the next couple of seasons are as entertaining and successful as this one.

Agree.

All you have to do is look at Cas, under Millward when they strugged they were averaging just over 6k. Soon as Powell started to gradually make them a better side, fan numbers went up to 7.5k & now this year they're at 8.5k. We've got far more potential fans because of the larger population that consider themselves from/living in Wakefield and it's up to us to attract them.

A new stadium with a new development attatched would do wonders in all sorts of ways, from fans being more likely to turn up, both home and away, to a better corporate side of things and sponsorship etc.



I'd say atm we've got around 4k hardcore fans. We've averaged 500 more than last year, so hopefully even more new fans will come after a much better season than last.

But as we've seen before, it's gonna take a few years of playing good rugby, at the right end of the table to make decent amounts of people want to come and watch us, instead of doing something else. Agree.All you have to do is look at Cas, under Millward when they strugged they were averaging just over 6k. Soon as Powell started to gradually make them a better side, fan numbers went up to 7.5k & now this year they're at 8.5k. We've got far more potential fans because of the larger population that consider themselves from/living in Wakefield and it's up to us to attract them.A new stadium with a new development attatched would do wonders in all sorts of ways, from fans being more likely to turn up, both home and away, to a better corporate side of things and sponsorship etc.I'd say atm we've got around 4k hardcore fans. We've averaged 500 more than last year, so hopefully even more new fans will come after a much better season than last.But as we've seen before, it's gonna take a few years of playing good rugby, at the right end of the table to make decent amounts of people want to come and watch us, instead of doing something else. Last edited by Shifty Cat on Mon Sep 25, 2017 4:32 pm, edited 1 time in total. wildshot

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Mon Jan 11, 2010 12:53 pm

Posts: 1544

Location: The world is my oyster!



Website Mon Jan 11, 2010 12:53 pm1544The world is my oyster! I disagree with your views belly. I think the stadium being at Belle Vue is much better than Newmarket. It is more central to the city and more accessible for those using public transport as well as parking. With regard to access to the M62 in my opinion this is a mute point. I travel 50 miles one way on the M62 to get to home games. I honestly don't think the drive from the M62 getting off at Rothwell / near Cas is a big deal for long distance drivers (away fans) to get to the ground. An improvement on the ground and viewing positions will be a big plus and attract people.



As for attracting fans I think a stadium and success will bring that. Just look at how many unfamiliar faces jumped on the bandwagon for the semi-final last year. I go to many away games and there were a heck of a lot of unfamiliar faces at last year's semi-final. http://flightsandfrustration.com/



It is "Fifita" not "Fafita"



If you don't know the difference between "there", "their" and "they're" I might get annoyed.



Sharing First World problems so you can get it right first time.



Millionaires wanted. Apply here --- Wakefield Trinity JINJER

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 10:47 am

Posts: 6440

Location: WF6,a small town in Wakefield

Plus there is the link road now so no need to drive through town Twitter...@GINGERWILDCAT vastman

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm

Posts: 26265

Location: Poodle Power!

bellycouldtackle wrote: I personally would prefer Newmarket, but if we get a new stadium then who am I to bleat. I just think that we have about 2000 to 2500 Wakefield fans who attend home games, this season we have won 16 games and played a great style of Rugby and still the Wakefield public cant be bothered to attend. The fact that BV is a dump may have something to do with it, but is it putting off say 1500 `fans` from attending, I think not. Agbrigg is a hole and that may prevent some home fans from attending, nobody likes to leave their cars in Agbrigg. There a very very few fans in Agbrigg, the local population has no interest in the club or RL so we do not get the benefit of walk ups. The biggest problem is that its a pain for away fans, a stadium next to the M62 would have been ideal and you could see the attendances increasing as a result. I do not believe in the term stay away fans that I often hear quoted, they do not exist. Apparently these supposed stay away fans were just waiting for a winning team and then they would come flooding back, they didn`t in 1979 / 80 they didn`t in the Topliss coaching era, they didn`t when Andy Kelly took us into the SL and that season we won most of our games. They haven`t this season which has been fantastic. They are a myth. What there is in Wakefield is a large number of people who will come if its free or ridiculously cheap, the Golver era went down this route and in reality about 1000 + people got in for free, as soon as this was stopped they didn`t attend. We need to somehow find new fans who are going to pay fair market value, I think that the new stadium, where ever it is, needs to have serious corporate facilities as it seems to me that the Benidorm flats are always full and the spend per head in their is massive compared to the fan in the stand or on the terraces.



Where on earth have you got 2,000 to 2,500 from - bit silly Belly, why ruin an otherwise fair point with your typical hyperbole Where on earth have you got 2,000 to 2,500 from - bit silly Belly, why ruin an otherwise fair point with your typical hyperbole SUPPORT SWAG... vastman

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm

Posts: 26265

Location: Poodle Power!

Shifty Cat wrote: Agree.

All you have to do is look at Cas, under Millward when they strugged they were averaging just over 6k. Soon as Powell started to gradually make them a better side, fan numbers went up to 7.5k & now this year they're at 8.5k. We've got far more potential fans because of the larger population that consider themselves from/living in Wakefield and it's up to us to attract them.

A new stadium with a new development attatched would do wonders in all sorts of ways, from fans being more likely to turn up, both home and away, to a better corporate side of things and sponsorship etc.



I'd say atm we've got around 4k hardcore fans. We've averaged 500 more than last year, so hopefully even more new fans will come after a much better season than last.

But as we've seen before, it's gonna take a few years of playing good rugby, at the right end of the table to make decent amounts of people want to come and watch us, instead of doing something else.



I'll tell you what will help. The fact that we finished off the season in front of a bigger than average home crowd with a brilliant performance. One that was also broadcast on TV to a wider audience,



How many times in the pst have the Wakefield public been let down after all the hype by turning up to watch a load of rubbish - not this time - that alone is a monumental change. I'll tell you what will help. The fact that we finished off the season in front of a bigger than average home crowd with a brilliant performance. One that was also broadcast on TV to a wider audience,How many times in the pst have the Wakefield public been let down after all the hype by turning up to watch a load of rubbish - not this time - that alone is a monumental change. SUPPORT SWAG... Khlav Kalash

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Thu Oct 26, 2006 7:01 am

Posts: 10726

Location: No bowl, stick, STICK!

IMO price is the major contributing factor. £250 is a lot to entice casual support into season ticket holders regardless of stadium quality. There has been 10k inside BV in the last 5 years. 1/10 poplar cats alive Strong-running second rower



Joined: Thu Sep 09, 2010 4:50 pm

Posts: 419

3 to 4000 diehards and 30,000 with an opinion on Wakefield Trinity who can't be bothered. We've to win these people over with hopefully continued success on the field. Miro

Cheeky half-back



Joined: Sun Jan 29, 2006 12:36 pm

Posts: 778

Location: Wakefield

bellycouldtackle wrote: I personally would prefer Newmarket, but if we get a new stadium then who am I to bleat. I just think that we have about 2000 to 2500 Wakefield fans who attend home games, this season we have won 16 games and played a great style of Rugby and still the Wakefield public cant be bothered to attend. The fact that BV is a dump may have something to do with it, but is it putting off say 1500 `fans` from attending, I think not. Agbrigg is a hole and that may prevent some home fans from attending, nobody likes to leave their cars in Agbrigg. There a very very few fans in Agbrigg, the local population has no interest in the club or RL so we do not get the benefit of walk ups. The biggest problem is that its a pain for away fans, a stadium next to the M62 would have been ideal and you could see the attendances increasing as a result. I do not believe in the term stay away fans that I often hear quoted, they do not exist. Apparently these supposed stay away fans were just waiting for a winning team and then they would come flooding back, they didn`t in 1979 / 80 they didn`t in the Topliss coaching era, they didn`t when Andy Kelly took us into the SL and that season we won most of our games. They haven`t this season which has been fantastic. They are a myth. What there is in Wakefield is a large number of people who will come if its free or ridiculously cheap, the Golver era went down this route and in reality about 1000 + people got in for free, as soon as this was stopped they didn`t attend. We need to somehow find new fans who are going to pay fair market value, I think that the new stadium, where ever it is, needs to have serious corporate facilities as it seems to me that the Benidorm flats are always full and the spend per head in their is massive compared to the fan in the stand or on the terraces.



Just for the record, I have been parking on the streets of Agbrigg for Trinity games since the late 70s and never have I had so much as a bent arial (remember those?) Just for the record, I have been parking on the streets of Agbrigg for Trinity games since the late 70s and never have I had so much as a bent arial (remember those?) bren2k

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm

Posts: 13357

Location: Ossett

poplar cats alive wrote: 3 to 4000 diehards and 30,000 with an opinion on Wakefield Trinity who can't be bothered. We've to win these people over with hopefully continued success on the field.



That's exactly the attitude. Being eye rolly and critical of these people is not the way - people have chosen, over the years, to follow from a distance and not spend money with the club; the job is to understand why, and try to reverse it. There are people who specialise in this kind of work - it is fixable. That's exactly the attitude. Being eye rolly and critical of these people is not the way - people have chosen, over the years, to follow from a distance and not spend money with the club; the job is to understand why, and try to reverse it. There are people who specialise in this kind of work - it is fixable. deeHell

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Thu Dec 29, 2005 9:54 pm

Posts: 2097

Location: Metropolis Of Wakefield !!!

Shifty Cat wrote: Agree.

All you have to do is look at Cas, under Millward when they strugged they were averaging just over 6k. Soon as Powell started to gradually make them a better side, fan numbers went up to 7.5k & now this year they're at 8.5k. We've got far more potential fans because of the larger population that consider themselves from/living in Wakefield and it's up to us to attract them.

A new stadium with a new development attatched would do wonders in all sorts of ways, from fans being more likely to turn up, both home and away, to a better corporate side of things and sponsorship etc.



I'd say atm we've got around 4k hardcore fans. We've averaged 500 more than last year, so hopefully even more new fans will come after a much better season than last.

But as we've seen before, it's gonna take a few years of playing good rugby, at the right end of the table to make decent amounts of people want to come and watch us, instead of doing something else.



Cas was down to 3222 in Millwards last home game quite a remarkable turn around to be fair. Cas was down to 3222 in Millwards last home game quite a remarkable turn around to be fair. Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: 1873, adelaide-giant.no9, alegend, brettoncat, captaincaveman, djcool, eastardsley, Eastern Wildcat, Egg Banjo, got there, Jizzer, Khlav Kalash, lampyboy, LyndsayGill, Mr Bliss, PHe, pocket 4's, Sandal Cat, Scarlet Pimpernell, takethetwo, The Avenger, wakeyrule, wakeytrin, Yahoo [Bot] and 345 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply , 29 , 30 , 31 , 32 1 ... 28 320 posts • Page 32 of 32 Return to Wakefield Trinity Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League - Super 8s Castleford Tigers Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Super 8s - Qualifiers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR Leigh Centurions London Broncos Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Barrow Raiders Doncaster RLFC Keighley Cougars Newcastle Thunder Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Kingstone Press Championship 1 - Shield Coventry Bears Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks London Skolars North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,637,749 2,486 76,246 4,491 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. Thu 28th Sep : 20:00 SL CASTLEFORD v ST. HELENS TV Fri 29th Sep : 20:00 SL LEEDS v HULL FC TV Sat 30th Sep : 14:30 8s TOULOUSE v SHEFFIELD Sat 30th Sep : 15:00 8s LEIGH v CATALANS TV Sun 1st Oct : 10:15 NRL MELBOURNE v NQL COWBOYS TV Sun 1st Oct : 15:00 CH1 BARROW v WHITEHAVEN ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM

























