Re: Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 4:07 pm
bren2k wrote:
I'd say that's an overly pessimistic assessment; there is no doubt in my mind that a redeveloped stadium, with proper facilities that mean taking kids is easier, will attract more people in and of itself. Add to that some serious marketing and promotion by the club, and I can see no reason we can't add to our attendance quite significantly - especially if the next couple of seasons are as entertaining and successful as this one.

Agree.
All you have to do is look at Cas, under Millward when they strugged they were averaging just over 6k. Soon as Powell started to gradually make them a better side, fan numbers went up to 7.5k & now this year they're at 8.5k. We've got far more potential fans because of the larger population that consider themselves from/living in Wakefield and it's up to us to attract them.
A new stadium with a new development attatched would do wonders in all sorts of ways, from fans being more likely to turn up, both home and away, to a better corporate side of things and sponsorship etc.

I'd say atm we've got around 4k hardcore fans. We've averaged 500 more than last year, so hopefully even more new fans will come after a much better season than last.
But as we've seen before, it's gonna take a few years of playing good rugby, at the right end of the table to make decent amounts of people want to come and watch us, instead of doing something else.
Re: Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 4:13 pm
I disagree with your views belly. I think the stadium being at Belle Vue is much better than Newmarket. It is more central to the city and more accessible for those using public transport as well as parking. With regard to access to the M62 in my opinion this is a mute point. I travel 50 miles one way on the M62 to get to home games. I honestly don't think the drive from the M62 getting off at Rothwell / near Cas is a big deal for long distance drivers (away fans) to get to the ground. An improvement on the ground and viewing positions will be a big plus and attract people.

As for attracting fans I think a stadium and success will bring that. Just look at how many unfamiliar faces jumped on the bandwagon for the semi-final last year. I go to many away games and there were a heck of a lot of unfamiliar faces at last year's semi-final.
Re: Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 4:17 pm
Plus there is the link road now so no need to drive through town
