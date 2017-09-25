Its very easy to have that slight doubt in the back of your mind vastman. I just think its the nearest we have come and I don't want to think that anything can go wrong . I'm over the moon its remaining at B V , I was never a fan of Newmarket. The other good thing must be it gives the club 2 seasons to make the best of it and make solid plans for more supporters to attend .
Joined: Sat Jul 18, 2009 4:17 pm Posts: 1655 Location: A Minion on the Trinity rollercoaster !!
Just reading Martyn Sadler's column in today's League Express and he says that the deal was only finally secured following intervention from the RFL who bluntly said that as we didn't have any concrete plans for a new stadium after next season, then moving out of Belle Vue (to Dewsbury) for next season would have meant us losing our SL place !!!
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.
Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.
RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.