WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wakefield Trinity Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?

Post a reply
Re: Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 7:35 am
M62 J30 TRINITY Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 9:49 pm
Posts: 1880
Stood in the North Stand on Saturday thinking how good the atmosphere will be in the new stadium.

Up the Trin
Re: Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 7:51 am
Eastern Wildcat Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1685
Yes, I was thinking the same too M62.

Heard on the car radio this morning on the way into work, on Ridings, that there is more information to follow on the stadium details shortly.
Re: Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 10:27 am
Eastern Wildcat Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1685
just had a look on the 88m group website.

It appears that a few more images of the plans have now appeared as a slideshow
Re: Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 11:10 am
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26262
Location: Poodle Power!
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
just had a look on the 88m group website.

It appears that a few more images of the plans have now appeared as a slideshow


Can't be denied, if it comes off it will be stonking!

Small but perfectly formed as they say.

That's what makes it all so frustrating, until they start building I just can't believe it. Maybe 12 years actively chasing the dream has got the better of me. :PRAY:
SUPPORT SWAG...
Re: Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 11:30 am
lampyboy Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Jan 06, 2012 1:56 pm
Posts: 1276
Its very easy to have that slight doubt in the back of your mind vastman. I just think its the nearest we have come and I don't want to think that anything can go wrong .
I'm over the moon its remaining at B V , I was never a fan of Newmarket.
The other good thing must be it gives the club 2 seasons to make the best of it and make solid plans for more supporters to attend .
Re: Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 11:51 am
FIL User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Jul 18, 2009 4:17 pm
Posts: 1655
Location: A Minion on the Trinity rollercoaster !!
Just reading Martyn Sadler's column in today's League Express and he says that the deal was only finally secured following intervention from the RFL who bluntly said that as we didn't have any concrete plans for a new stadium after next season, then moving out of Belle Vue (to Dewsbury) for next season would have meant us losing our SL place !!! :shock: :shock: :shock:
M.I.B. ??....nope - M.I.R.W.B !!!

Sent from my steam-powered Sinclair ZX81.
Re: Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 12:36 pm
chissitt Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 07, 2007 11:34 am
Posts: 7035
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
Heard on the car radio this morning on the way into work, on Ridings, that there is more information to follow on the stadium details shortly.

Hopefully it's to pacify those with the non car parking issues.
Re: Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 1:07 pm
Khlav Kalash User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 26, 2006 7:01 am
Posts: 10725
Location: No bowl, stick, STICK!
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
just had a look on the 88m group website.

It appears that a few more images of the plans have now appeared as a slideshow

Small number of seats makes sense now. Effectively the East stand is pretty much hospitality. Looks great all the same.
1/10
Re: Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 1:44 pm
JINJER User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 10:47 am
Posts: 6439
Location: WF6,a small town in Wakefield
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
just had a look on the 88m group website.

It appears that a few more images of the plans have now appeared as a slideshow

Have you got a link, I've looked on 88M website and I can't see anything. Cheers
Twitter...@GINGERWILDCAT
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 1873, altofts wildcat, bellycouldtackle, Big lads mate, caslad75, charlie63wildcat, coco the fullback, Eastern Wildcat, Egg Banjo, Fordy, got there, JINJER, Khlav Kalash, King Street Cat, lampyboy, Leythersteve, LyndsayGill, Manuel, Mr Bliss, musson, PHe, Sandal Cat, Shifty Cat, TrinityIHC, wakeyrule, wakeytrin, Willzay and 281 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,637,4762,14676,2434,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 28th Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 29th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Sat 30th Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 10:15
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM