WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wakefield Trinity Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?

Post a reply
Re: Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 7:35 am
M62 J30 TRINITY Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 9:49 pm
Posts: 1880
Stood in the North Stand on Saturday thinking how good the atmosphere will be in the new stadium.

Up the Trin
Re: Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 7:51 am
Eastern Wildcat Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1685
Yes, I was thinking the same too M62.

Heard on the car radio this morning on the way into work, on Ridings, that there is more information to follow on the stadium details shortly.
Re: Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 10:27 am
Eastern Wildcat Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1685
just had a look on the 88m group website.

It appears that a few more images of the plans have now appeared as a slideshow
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: adelaide-giant.no9, altofts wildcat, Big lads mate, BOJ042, djcool, eastardsley, eric35, Google Adsense [Bot], got there, judge the jules, Kevs Head, KevW60349, lampyboy, lifelongfan, Mable_Syrup, MC_Wildcat, Mr Bliss, musson, poplar cats alive, Prince Buster, REDWHITEANDBLUE, RWB, Sandal Cat, Tharg The Mighty, thebeagle, vastman, wakeyrule, Willzay, wrencat1873, Yosemite Sam and 312 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,637,3182,25876,2434,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 28th Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 29th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Sat 30th Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 10:15
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM