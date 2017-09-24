WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wakefield Trinity Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?

Post a reply
Re: Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 6:28 am
Wildthing User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Posts: 11374
Location: The City of Wakefield
Hopefully cheshirecat57's hangover isn't too bad this morning ...
Wakefield TRINITY
Re: Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 10:26 am
chissitt Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 07, 2007 11:34 am
Posts: 7033
Wildthing wrote:
Hopefully cheshirecat57's hangover isn't too bad this morning ...

A wouldn't bet on it :lol:
Re: Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 10:30 am
JINJER User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 10:47 am
Posts: 6435
Location: WF6,a small town in Wakefield
Wildthing wrote:
Hopefully cheshirecat57's hangover isn't too bad this morning ...

Was he drinking on an empty stomach? Always catches me out, I end up posting some right gibberish when I've not eaten. :)
Twitter...@GINGERWILDCAT
Re: Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 12:12 pm
cheshirecat57 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Dec 13, 2009 8:54 pm
Posts: 837
Nar jinger had a right belly full!
Re: Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 12:20 pm
chissitt Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 07, 2007 11:34 am
Posts: 7033
cheshirecat57 wrote:
Nar jinger had a right belly full!

What's he trying to say captain :shock:
Re: Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 12:38 pm
JINJER User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 10:47 am
Posts: 6435
Location: WF6,a small town in Wakefield
chissitt wrote:
What's he trying to say captain :shock:

I'd suggest even a blind man man could see where I was going with that one. :)
Twitter...@GINGERWILDCAT
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: alegend, Bets'y Bulls, bren2k, Don Fox Fan 1, Dreadnaught, got there, hudders, JINJER, Khlav Kalash, lampyboy, LyndsayGill, PHe, poplar cats alive, PopTart, Scarlet Pimpernell, supersuperfc, Tharg The Mighty, The Dreadnought, threepennystander, trin77, Trinity1315, wakefieldwall, Wildthing, Willzay and 293 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,636,8722,23876,2434,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
NEWCASTLE  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
YORK  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
LONDONS  
  Thu 28th Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 29th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Sat 30th Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 10:15
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM