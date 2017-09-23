|
|
It'll always be Belle Vue to me, and the club can get sponsorship deals to name it
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.
Sat Sep 23, 2017 12:37 pm
88m Belle Vue or 1873 stadium
Sat Sep 23, 2017 1:28 pm
Egg Banjo wrote:
It'll always be Belle Vue to me, and the club can get sponsorship deals to name it
As long as it's not as ridiculous as The Totally Wicked Stadium or Mend-a-Hose stadium.
Sat Sep 23, 2017 1:55 pm
Willzay wrote:
As long as it's not as ridiculous as The Totally Wicked Stadium or Mend-a-Hose stadium.
As long as they pay more £££ than anyone else who offers I couldn't care less as I'll still always call it Belle Vue.
Sat Sep 23, 2017 7:05 pm
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
88m Belle Vue or 1873 stadium
Are you totaly thick? You dont give naming rights for free to your landlord! No wonder we were in a mess when you were doing the books.
Sat Sep 23, 2017 7:07 pm
Willzay wrote:
As long as it's not as ridiculous as The Totally Wicked Stadium or Mend-a-Hose stadium.
Why are you bothered? You only listern on the radio.
Sat Sep 23, 2017 7:20 pm
For the record Cheshire, I had no control over it, and didnt make any decisions. My job was to do the day to day processes, such as invoicing, chase up debtors. Any creditors that needed paying, would be handed to others. If they chose not to pay, I cant be held accountable to that.
I wasnt the one that continued to make signings for the club when we had no major sponsor, while we were ending contracts, paying players off.
Believe you me, had I have been in a position to, there would have been several things I would have done differently. As a fan, it upset me at the time the mess we were in, and not being able to do a thing about it.
How do we, on here, other than MC know that Manni plan to be, solely our landlords long term?
Sat Sep 23, 2017 7:25 pm
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
For the record Cheshire, I had no control over it, and didnt make any decisions. My job was to do the day to day processes, such as invoicing, chase up debtors. Any creditors that needed paying, would be handed to others. If they chose not to pay, I cant be held accountable to that.
I wasnt the one that continued to make signings for the club when we had no major sponsor, while we were ending contracts, paying players off.
Believe you me, had I have been in a position to, there would have been several things I would have done differently. As a fan, it upset me at the time the mess we were in, and not being able to do a thing about it.
How do we, on here, other than MC know that Manni plan to be, solely our landlords long term?
Just ignore this Cheshire poster he's not worth it, don't think he's dealing with a full deck tbh
Sat Sep 23, 2017 7:31 pm
