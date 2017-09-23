WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?

Sat Sep 23, 2017 12:12 pm
It'll always be Belle Vue to me, and the club can get sponsorship deals to name it
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.
Sat Sep 23, 2017 12:37 pm
Eastern Wildcat
88m Belle Vue or 1873 stadium
Sat Sep 23, 2017 1:28 pm
Willzay
Egg Banjo wrote:
It'll always be Belle Vue to me, and the club can get sponsorship deals to name it


As long as it's not as ridiculous as The Totally Wicked Stadium or Mend-a-Hose stadium.
Sat Sep 23, 2017 1:55 pm
jakeyg95
Willzay wrote:
As long as it's not as ridiculous as The Totally Wicked Stadium or Mend-a-Hose stadium.


As long as they pay more £££ than anyone else who offers I couldn't care less as I'll still always call it Belle Vue.
