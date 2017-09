Listen, a lot more people than us know the ins and outs of this. It wouldn't have been put forward unless everything was almost %100. The fact that the council has eventually realised the importance of Wakefield Trinity is a major factor. Thanks to the pressure forced upon Box and Co this will happen; maybe not as the architects drawings suggest..... but this is our time ! the sleeping giant is awake ! The future is very bright.



P.s The Cas fans are bricking it !!!!!!!