Re: Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 4:42 pm
Khlav Kalash
So one of the blocks will be a hotel. Shame about the badge! Bit of car parking too.
Re: Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 5:57 pm
Redscat
Joined: Mon Jun 01, 2015 6:10 pm
Posts: 647
And they're going to do ALL that in 2019?????????????
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 6:24 pm
Eastern Wildcat
Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1677
Auf Wiedersehen Pet, whats Oz and his gang up to these days!

Seriously, provided the funding is there, surprising how quickly developments go up these days.

Potentially, the work could start in 2018, following the final home game of the season
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 6:43 pm
Egg Banjo
Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 506
Makes you wonder how long they've been sat on these plans, all of the logos on the stadium were the new design, so i can't see a professional architect deciding on a whim to search for the club's old logo to put on one of their designs
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 6:46 pm
Egg Banjo
Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 506
There's no reason they couldn't start building the other things as soon as terms are agreed, however, as the saying goes "once bitten, twice shy" we've been down the route of promising to build a stadium after they've built other things and it didn't turn out well
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 6:48 pm
vastman
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26240
Location: Poodle Power!
I can tell you one thing. I first saw a very similar design to that all be it on paper in 2005. It was one of a number that were kept in a draw at the club.

The rendering may be new but the plans are not imo.
