So one of the blocks will be a hotel. Shame about the badge! Bit of car parking too.
Makes you wonder how long they've been sat on these plans, all of the logos on the stadium were the new design, so i can't see a professional architect deciding on a whim to search for the club's old logo to put on one of their designs
There's no reason they couldn't start building the other things as soon as terms are agreed, however, as the saying goes "once bitten, twice shy" we've been down the route of promising to build a stadium after they've built other things and it didn't turn out well
I can tell you one thing. I first saw a very similar design to that all be it on paper in 2005. It was one of a number that were kept in a draw at the club.
The rendering may be new but the plans are not imo.
