Fri Sep 22, 2017 11:53 am
Wildthing
Jizzer wrote:
No, but depends which way you look at it. Could also be seen as lack of confidence in our council and other parties involved. Although I doubt they would display any lack of confidence in our council, given they will jump on any soundbite needed to go next to a nice mug shot of Box - our saviour


Exactly.
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo
Wakefield No 1 wrote:
More pictures in today's Wakefield Express apparently, including a drawing of a hotel, a Lidl and part of the WILDCATS ground.. is there any hope??


Any sign of Snowies Brewery?
Shifty Cat
JINJER wrote:
Someone mentioned in passing 'compulsory purchase', could this be the missing link? I'm not sure if the impressions are accurate or not but looking at the impressions of the North East entrance there seems to be a lot built to the left, are the remaining buildings on the triangle going to be CP'd? That would release the extra room that I for one hadn't thought about.

If you're on about the big block of flats & that flat top kitchen place behind where the superbowl used to be, which I asume yoou are, that's what I was thinking. Tbh when the Stadium redevelopment thing as come up before, plenty of people have said it's a shame we couldn't buy those 2 building and KO them but we've never had the funds, now maybe a bit different. It's not a huge plot but it would make it a nice parcel of land to add on to the development and maybe create that extra bit of car parking for disabled etc. It would certainly open that whole area up nicely, without any obstructions to the development Manni is trying get going and there's no doubt without those building there, it would make it much more attractive as you came down Donny Road

Anyway, after a few days of letting this stew in and going from is this is awesome news & this season can't get any better, to then some of the doubts expressed by some in this thread creeping in. Like others have said, I haven't seen MC anywhere as excited and positive about anything to do with the stadium dilemma since he took over. For me if he feels that way, that's good enough for me. Obviously as a Trinity fan there's always that nagging feeling it's all gonna blow up in our faces and we'll have our pants pulled down again but at the moment i'm going with glass half full scenario.

Well done to all involved at the club, the trust and anyone else that's got us here. Just have to keep my fingers crossed for a year or so.
JINJER
Shifty Cat wrote:
If you're on about the big block of flats and that flat top kitchen place behind where the superbowl used to be, that's what I was thinking. It's not a huge plot but it would make it a nice parcel of land to add on to the development and maybe create that extra bit of car parking for disabled etc It would also open the whole area up that Manni is wanting to devellop and make it more attractive..

Anyway, after a few days of letting this stew in and going from is this is awesome news & this season can't get any better, to then some of the doubts expressed by some in this thread creeping in. Like others have said, I haven't seen MC anywhere as excited and positive about anything to do with the stadium dilemma since he took over. For me if he feels that way, that's good enough for me. Obviously as a Trinity fan there's always that nagging feeling it's all gonna blow up in our faces and we'll have our pants pulled down again but at the moment i'm going with glass half full scenario.

Well done to all involved at the club, the trust and anyone else that's got us here. Just have to keep my fingers crossed for a year or so.

Plus the area would give adequate space for the emergency services etc, and it would give an adequate escape route (God forbid) if anything tragic were to happen.
Shifty Cat
JINJER wrote:
Plus the area would give adequate space for the emergency services etc, and it would give an adequate escape route (God forbid) if anything tragic were to happen.

Agree. I bet just 88m alone would pay decent money to see those 2 places leveled, from the perpsective of how much better it would make his develoopment look. It would be all on show instead of partially hidden.
vastman
Shifty Cat wrote:
Agree. I bet just 88m alone would pay decent money to see those 2 places leveled, from the perpsective of how much better it would make his develoopment look. It would be all on show instead of partially hidden.


If your referring to the Kitchen place and the house? then I'm afraid you needed to look a bit closer :D

On these plans they have already gobbled up those but not for car parking sadly.

Image

Maybe the next best bet is the Conservative club and the warehouse behind the North stand, can't see St Catherine's being willing to move.

As I say, some of this just doesn't add up. 8)
FIL
I think (hope) you're reading too much in to what are just artists impressions, Vasty.
Surely they are what the site COULD look like and not what is actually set in stone already ??
Shifty Cat
vastman wrote:
If your referring to the Kitchen place and the house? then I'm afraid you needed to look a bit closer :D

On these plans they have already gobbled up those but not for car parking sadly.

Image

Maybe the next best bet is the Conservative club and the warehouse behind the North stand, can't see St Catherine's being willing to move.

As I say, some of this just doesn't add up. 8)

Tbh I haven't seen that image. edit :oops: What an I talking about I have seen that, it's part of the ones I saw in the Daily Star,
In a way I'm right as far as it looks like, 88m has bought them and is going to KO them to improve the visuals of his project. Looks like there a bit of car park there from that image :wink:

Aye Con Club and the unit would be probably the next best. As we know plans change all the time, just hope the main thing in all this, that's got us excited doesn't.

Just looing at the size of those flats they're putting up, they look a little optimistic on the size of those things, 9/10 floor buildings in at least 2 of them then another 3 about 7/8. Not much are parking for that lot.
Like the poster above says , at the moment it's just an atist impression to give us an idea. What the final size of those buildings and car park size in the final plans, I bet will be quite different.
vastman
FIL wrote:
I think (hope) you're reading too much in to what are just artists impressions, Vasty.
Surely they are what the site COULD look like and not what is actually set in stone already ??


Perhaps my friend, but that works both ways :wink:
Prince Buster
vastman wrote:
Perhaps my friend, but that works both ways :wink:


I agree, they have not been put on there for no reason. Obviously the developer has other things which he wants on the site and its a very reasonable assumption that this artists impression is a good clue of what is intended.
