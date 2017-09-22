JINJER wrote: Someone mentioned in passing 'compulsory purchase', could this be the missing link? I'm not sure if the impressions are accurate or not but looking at the impressions of the North East entrance there seems to be a lot built to the left, are the remaining buildings on the triangle going to be CP'd? That would release the extra room that I for one hadn't thought about.

If you're on about the big block of flats & that flat top kitchen place behind where the superbowl used to be, which I asume yoou are, that's what I was thinking. Tbh when the Stadium redevelopment thing as come up before, plenty of people have said it's a shame we couldn't buy those 2 building and KO them but we've never had the funds, now maybe a bit different. It's not a huge plot but it would make it a nice parcel of land to add on to the development and maybe create that extra bit of car parking for disabled etc. It would certainly open that whole area up nicely, without any obstructions to the development Manni is trying get going and there's no doubt without those building there, it would make it much more attractive as you came down Donny RoadAnyway, after a few days of letting this stew in and going from is this is awesome news & this season can't get any better, to then some of the doubts expressed by some in this thread creeping in. Like others have said, I haven't seen MC anywhere as excited and positive about anything to do with the stadium dilemma since he took over. For me if he feels that way, that's good enough for me. Obviously as a Trinity fan there's always that nagging feeling it's all gonna blow up in our faces and we'll have our pants pulled down again but at the moment i'm going with glass half full scenario.Well done to all involved at the club, the trust and anyone else that's got us here. Just have to keep my fingers crossed for a year or so.