Super League - Super 8s Wakefield Trinity Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?

Re: Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 11:53 am
Wildthing
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Posts: 11364
Location: The City of Wakefield
Jizzer wrote:
No, but depends which way you look at it. Could also be seen as lack of confidence in our council and other parties involved. Although I doubt they would display any lack of confidence in our council, given they will jump on any soundbite needed to go next to a nice mug shot of Box - our saviour


Exactly.
Wakefield TRINITY
Re: Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 12:29 pm
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 6153
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
Wakefield No 1 wrote:
More pictures in today's Wakefield Express apparently, including a drawing of a hotel, a Lidl and part of the WILDCATS ground.. is there any hope??


Any sign of Snowies Brewery?
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.

WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"

Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015

2017 - The year the dream disappeared under Grix's right foot.
Re: Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 1:16 pm
Shifty Cat
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 20, 2009 7:27 pm
Posts: 3961
JINJER wrote:
Someone mentioned in passing 'compulsory purchase', could this be the missing link? I'm not sure if the impressions are accurate or not but looking at the impressions of the North East entrance there seems to be a lot built to the left, are the remaining buildings on the triangle going to be CP'd? That would release the extra room that I for one hadn't thought about.

If you're on about the big block of flats and that flat top kitchen place behind where the superbowl used to be, that's what I was thinking. It's not a huge plot but it would make it a nice parcel of land to add on to the development and maybe create that extra bit of car parking for disabled etc It would also open the whole area up that Manni is wanting to devellop and make it more attractive..

Anyway, after a few days of letting this stew in and going from is this is awesome news & this season can't get any better, to then some of the doubts expressed by some in this thread creeping in. Like others have said, I haven't seen MC anywhere as excited and positive about anything to do with the stadium dilemma since he took over. For me if he feels that way, that's good enough for me. Obviously as a Trinity fan there's always that nagging feeling it's all gonna blow up in our faces and we'll have our pants pulled down again but at the moment i'm going with glass half full scenario.

Well done to all involved at the club, the trust and anyone else that's got us here. Just have to keep my fingers crossed for a year or so.
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM