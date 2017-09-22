WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?

Re: Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 10:51 am
JINJER wrote:
Absolutely, more so the fact that she never even mentioned the news we'd received 24hrs before, she was replying to my heads of terms (or whatever it's called) mail.


Oh yes, I get that, it was just the Wildcats part that annoyed me even more.
Wakefield TRINITY
Re: Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 10:52 am
Nice piece of positivity on the front page of the Wakefield Express, " But will plan for £10m stadium and development ever be built ?"
:SHOOT:
The mind is like a parachute. If it's not open it won't work. - Frank Zappa
Re: Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 11:00 am
LyndsayGill wrote:
Nice piece of positivity on the front page of the Wakefield Express, " But will plan for £10m stadium and development ever be built ?"
:SHOOT:

They do love a bit of a negative.
Twitter...@GINGERWILDCAT
Re: Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 11:07 am
JINJER wrote:
All these impressions showing blocks of flats, supermarkets etc don't add up, H&S, access for emergency services etc.


TBH none of it adds up to me - but - and it's a huge but - it does seem to add up to the Club and to the Trust.

This leads me to suspect there is an element to the final equation we don't know about.

There has to be more to this than meets the eye. MC is no fool nor are TRB, IA or SC all of whom are saying very little.

I suppose either of us could find out but where's the fun in that. :D
SUPPORT SWAG...
Re: Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 11:10 am
LyndsayGill wrote:
Nice piece of positivity on the front page of the Wakefield Express, " But will plan for £10m stadium and development ever be built ?"
:SHOOT:



I thought that, but can't really blame them when alot of us are wondering the same
Re: Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 11:15 am
vastman wrote:

This leads me to suspect there is an element to the final equation we don't know about.


Yep, and the answer is squash the pitch down to 5 a side pitch size, like the Mend a Hose :wink:
Re: Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 11:19 am
Jizzer wrote:
I thought that, but can't really blame them when alot of us are wondering the same


Hardly supporting the local team though is it?
Wakefield TRINITY
Re: Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 11:21 am
vastman wrote:
TBH none of it adds up to me - but - and it's a huge but - it does seem to add up to the Club and to the Trust.

This leads me to suspect there is an element to the final equation we don't know about.

There has to be more to this than meets the eye. MC is no fool nor are TRB, IA or SC all of whom are saying very little.

I suppose either of us could find out but where's the fun in that. :D

Someone mentioned in passing 'compulsory purchase', could this be the missing link? I'm not sure if the impressions are accurate or not but looking at the impressions of the North East entrance there seems to be a lot built to the left, are the remaining buildings on the triangle going to be CP'd? That would release the extra room that I for one hadn't thought about.
Twitter...@GINGERWILDCAT
Re: Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 11:22 am
Wildthing wrote:
Hardly supporting the local team though is it?

Absolutely, seems to be the norm unfortunately.
Twitter...@GINGERWILDCAT
