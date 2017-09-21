I don't know why but after all these many years of a new stadium this deal sounds like it might work? All these people have a reason to make it happen?? Only time will tell but with mc pushing for every last benefit for our club we can only be positive. This should have been done years ago if we had a council that put Wakefield citizens first!
In and of itself, that's not too unusual and doesn't necessarily mean anything nefarious or suspicious; most companies will own (or have owned) multiple legal entities over their lifetime - sometimes they are special purpose vehicles to own particular elements of a business in a more tax efficient way, such as land, property or vehicles for example; and sometimes they are created to insulate a main business from a new venture that may or may not take off. So I wouldn't read too much into it - and I certainly wouldn't use the companies house info to bring their credentials or integrity into question; that stuff will be for MC and CB to sort out - hence the need for *cautious* optimism whilst the due diligence is carried out.
I guess that MC and MH have proven, in different ways, to be shrewd and successful in their own fields - and PB pretty much always gets what he wants, whether you agree with his methods or not; so if YCP can be forced to deliver on their end, there is every chance that this will finally come off. Whether it comes off without a hitch and within the timescale is in some ways, in the lap of the gods; look at Cas, with their cast-iron, definitely gonna happen new stadium - I'm sure it will, but they seem to be no further forward either.
Both teams in their respective new stadia by 2020? Here's hoping!
Take your point that in lots of cases you only find out about people/organisations what people want you to find out - and it was slightly more indepth than a search on companies house. Think it's a fair question to be honest if they have got the clout to get involved in something of this scale - even if nobody can really answer for sure. After all, it's not too long since the Probiz guy was knocking about throwning his 'cash' around and getting his name here their and everywhere......
We put this festival on you ba****ds With whole lotta love We worked for one year for you pigs And you wanna break our walls down And you wanna destroy Well you go to hell
