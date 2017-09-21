WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wakefield Trinity Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?

Post a reply
Re: Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 4:02 pm
FIL User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Jul 18, 2009 4:17 pm
Posts: 1646
Location: A Minion on the Trinity rollercoaster !!
And that was from June 2010, so what's he worth now ?? :shock:
M.I.B. ??....nope - M.I.R.W.B !!!

Sent from my steam-powered Sinclair ZX81.
Re: Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 5:06 pm
Wakefield No 1 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:19 pm
Posts: 8806
I don't know why but after all these many years of a new stadium this deal sounds like it might work? All these people have a reason to make it happen?? Only time will tell but with mc pushing for every last benefit for our club we can only be positive. This should have been done years ago if we had a council that put Wakefield citizens first!
Fed up of these rollercoaster rides!!
Re: Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 5:13 pm
Eastern Wildcat Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1671
A few more quid I would think FIL.

All those industries he has listed on his website are quite big money makers, including the two diverse ones on there, such as Air and Shipping.

In my time working abroad, these are the two industries I worked in.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: acko, Big lads mate, charlie63wildcat, cocker, djcool, Eastern Wildcat, Egg Banjo, Jizzer, northmanchesterdevil, Redscat, Sandal Cat, Skit33, Tharg The Mighty, Two Points, Upanunder, vastman, Wakefield No 1, wakeyrule, wakeytrin and 399 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,635,1002,51176,2384,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 10:55
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
8s
LONDONB
v
LEIGH  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 10:40
NRL
SYDNEY
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
HULL KR  
 > Sat 23rd Sep : 15:15
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WIGAN
TV
 < 
  Sat 23rd Sep : 17:15
8s
CATALANS
v
WIDNES
TV
  
  Sun 24th Sep : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM