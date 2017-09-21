Tommy Duckfingers wrote: There appears to be dozens of 88 X companies out there that Mansoor Hussain is a director of (Barr88, Air88, Interiors88, Bet88 and several more), very few of which appear to be trading and even less capable of delivering something of this scale - all on paper of course everything is not always as it first appears.



Anybody know anything so us amater sleuths can get on the case?

In and of itself, that's not too unusual and doesn't necessarily mean anything nefarious or suspicious; most companies will own (or have owned) multiple legal entities over their lifetime - sometimes they are special purpose vehicles to own particular elements of a business in a more tax efficient way, such as land, property or vehicles for example; and sometimes they are created to insulate a main business from a new venture that may or may not take off. So I wouldn't read too much into it - and I certainly wouldn't use the companies house info to bring their credentials or integrity into question; that stuff will be for MC and CB to sort out - hence the need for *cautious* optimism whilst the due diligence is carried out.I guess that MC and MH have proven, in different ways, to be shrewd and successful in their own fields - and PB pretty much always gets what he wants, whether you agree with his methods or not; so if YCP can be forced to deliver on their end, there is every chance that this will finally come off. Whether it comes off without a hitch and within the timescale is in some ways, in the lap of the gods; look at Cas, with their cast-iron, definitely gonna happen new stadium - I'm sure it will, but they seem to be no further forward either.Both teams in their respective new stadia by 2020? Here's hoping!