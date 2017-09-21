bren2k wrote: I'm in the camp of being cautiously optimistic; I always thought that NM was the better option from a commercial standpoint, with BV, however fancily dressed up, being limiting due to its location and it being landlocked.



But - if this is the best we can get - it's certainly better than nothing.



I'd also question how everything is going to fit on that site - stadium, training facilities, hospitality, retail, leisure, and crucially - parking. It just doesn't add up at this stage - unless they've been able to buy up some surrounding property with a view to bulldozing.



On the question of planning objections - whilst neighbours may well raise objections, I can't see them being material; given that the site has long established use as a sports stadium, it would seem to be an argument that has already been had .

That is pretty much the crux of the argument.If this were a 'new' development it wouldn't get through, not a chance. Not enough access, not enough, disabled issues, to close to residential etc etc.However this is the clever bit. I've overlay'd the plans onto the existing site and the footprint is identical or in some cases smaller. Every stand has an historical past. There have always been or at some time been roofed stands on all four sides.There is absolutely no change of use, no change of size, nothing. Basically it's cosmetic, expensive and wonderful cosmetic but in pure planning terms it's not 'new'.Put simply if your front wall falls down you just replace it with a new one, you don't need planning permission etc. I know planning isn't as simple as that but what we are doing reduces the chances of any meaningful opposition to a minimum.I'm not saying it's nailed on but if you're looking for the straightest route from A to B this is it.As for training facilities they don't need to be on site - I'm sure there are any number of organisations we could do a deal with on that one. Ditto Parking.It's not ideal but compared to the bomb site we currently play in.....