jakeyg95 wrote: Pretty sure it was Sky because you wouldn't have been able to see from their gantry properly.

I seem to recall the same thing.I'm not an expert - but I'm involved in a lot of build projects through work; in my experience, a weighty tome of objections from neighbours, although scary, can often in large part be discounted, because they're not material objections and are not backed up with any facts or evidence; planners don't like speculative stuff.A lot of what could be considered material objections to this proposal, will already be the case with the existing use - negative amenity effects, over-development, bulk & mass etc; so I can't see it being too big an issue. Also, if the 88M guy has thrashed this out with WMDC, one has to assume that he's been given some assurances that the planning committee will look at it favourably.The big issue could be actually getting YCP to cough up - although I would imagine they'll be less inclined to welch on a deal with WMDC than they would with WT.If it does come off, it could be a big step towards regenerating a part of Wakefield that is an absolute mess and has been for years; I still don't see how it all fits on that site though.