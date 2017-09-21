|
Joined: Thu Feb 16, 2006 6:35 pm
Posts: 3063
|
JINJER wrote:
What would 88M get out of paying for these designs, they're apparently leasing the ground to the council initially so whilst still owning the ground they can't sell it for the time of the lease. I can't see why they'll be involved in the design. Can someone point me in the right direction?
Because it's part of the development of the whole Belle Vue/Super Bowl site which they own.
|
|
Thu Sep 21, 2017 9:49 am
|
Joined: Thu Oct 26, 2006 7:01 am
Posts: 10718
Location: No bowl, stick, STICK!
|
JINJER wrote:
What would 88M get out of paying for these designs, they're apparently leasing the ground to the council initially so whilst still owning the ground they can't sell it for the time of the lease. I can't see why they'll be involved in the design. Can someone point me in the right direction?
I think 88m are looking at the surrounding development as there money maker with the stadium a nest egg to keep funds rolling in. Should the stadium site not be needed in future then they have additional land they can build on or sell. The council may have negotiated the plans/stadium build as a sweetener.
Not bad for a 600k punt.
|
1/10
|
Thu Sep 21, 2017 9:52 am
|
Joined: Sat Aug 22, 2009 5:55 pm
Posts: 2643
Location: Back of the North stand
|
As long as the standing view is higher than it is currently on the sidelines!
Great news and fingers crossed this comes off. Roll on 31/10.
|
|
Thu Sep 21, 2017 10:02 am
|
Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 10:47 am
Posts: 6424
Location: WF6,a small town in Wakefield
|
Khlav Kalash wrote:
I think 88m are looking at the surrounding development as there money maker with the stadium a nest egg to keep funds rolling in. Should the stadium site not be needed in future then they have additional land they can build on or sell. The council may have negotiated the plans/stadium build as a sweetener.
Not bad for a 600k punt.
You mention the site not being needed in future, that was what I was getting at, if we take on a 99 year lease then they can't sell it on can they?
|
Twitter...@GINGERWILDCAT
|
Thu Sep 21, 2017 10:05 am
|
Joined: Thu Oct 26, 2006 7:01 am
Posts: 10718
Location: No bowl, stick, STICK!
|
JINJER wrote:
You mention the site not being needed in future, that was what I was getting at, if we take on a 99 year lease then they can't sell it on can they?
Depends, they can sell the land as the BOI did with the stadium in situ. If Trinity went under the stadium would be financially unviable then the trust may give the lease back to the landlord or it defaults back.
|
1/10
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 1873, 60sCat, acko, alegend, bren2k, Dannyboywt, Dave K., djcool, Eastern Wildcat, Fordy, Google [Bot], Grimmy, Inflatable_Armadillo, jakeyg95, JINJER, Jizzer, Joe Banjo, judge the jules, KevW60349, Khlav Kalash, lampyboy, lifelongfan, Mable_Syrup, MC_Wildcat, Mick Amos 9 WTW, nathb6, Prince Buster, Sandal Cat, sandcat20, Scarlet Pimpernell, Tharg The Mighty, Wildcat26, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo, wrencat1873 and 322 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|