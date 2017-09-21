|
JINJER wrote:
What would 88M get out of paying for these designs, they're apparently leasing the ground to the council initially so whilst still owning the ground they can't sell it for the time of the lease. I can't see why they'll be involved in the design. Can someone point me in the right direction?
Because it's part of the development of the whole Belle Vue/Super Bowl site which they own.
Thu Sep 21, 2017 9:49 am
I think 88m are looking at the surrounding development as there money maker with the stadium a nest egg to keep funds rolling in. Should the stadium site not be needed in future then they have additional land they can build on or sell. The council may have negotiated the plans/stadium build as a sweetener.
Not bad for a 600k punt.
Thu Sep 21, 2017 9:52 am
As long as the standing view is higher than it is currently on the sidelines!
Great news and fingers crossed this comes off. Roll on 31/10.
Thu Sep 21, 2017 10:02 am
You mention the site not being needed in future, that was what I was getting at, if we take on a 99 year lease then they can't sell it on can they?
Thu Sep 21, 2017 10:05 am
Depends, they can sell the land as the BOI did with the stadium in situ. If Trinity went under the stadium would be financially unviable then the trust may give the lease back to the landlord or it defaults back.
Thu Sep 21, 2017 10:24 am
Anyone able to clarify ?
Are the council taking on the lease for the stadium part of land owned
by 88m, or is the lease for all of the land they own?
Thu Sep 21, 2017 10:27 am
They wouldnt be able to sell it on if the tenant (The Community Trust) adhered to the terms of the lease.
Of course, in the private market, if a landlord wants the tenant out, they would jack up the rent but, can you really see WMDC, having finally appeared to get their backsides in gear, stuffing the club and leaving themselves with a white elephant, ie a shiny new rugby ground.
As a Trinity fan, getting such great news, usually means a fall just around the corner.
Let's just hope that the mould has finally been broken and that there may be some truly good times ahead.
Thu Sep 21, 2017 10:33 am
I'm in the camp of being cautiously optimistic; I always thought that NM was the better option from a commercial standpoint, with BV, however fancily dressed up, being limiting due to its location and it being landlocked.
But - if this is the best we can get - it's certainly better than nothing.
I'd also question how everything is going to fit on that site - stadium, training facilities, hospitality, retail, leisure, and crucially - parking. It just doesn't add up at this stage - unless they've been able to buy up some surrounding property with a view to bulldozing.
On the question of planning objections - whilst neighbours may well raise objections, I can't see them being material; given that the site has long established use as a sports stadium, it would seem to be an argument that has already been had.
Thu Sep 21, 2017 10:49 am
Wasn't Glover's original plan to put a roof along the length of the western terrace, but get turned down because of the height?
Thu Sep 21, 2017 10:58 am
Pretty sure it was Sky because you wouldn't have been able to see from their gantry properly.
