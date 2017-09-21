WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wakefield Trinity Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?

Post a reply
Re: Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 9:48 am
Sandal Cat User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Feb 16, 2006 6:35 pm
Posts: 3063
JINJER wrote:
What would 88M get out of paying for these designs, they're apparently leasing the ground to the council initially so whilst still owning the ground they can't sell it for the time of the lease. I can't see why they'll be involved in the design. Can someone point me in the right direction?


Because it's part of the development of the whole Belle Vue/Super Bowl site which they own.
LOOKING FOR ACCOMMODATION IN ORLANDO, FLORIDA
//www.orlandovilla.org.uk
Re: Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 9:49 am
Khlav Kalash User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 26, 2006 7:01 am
Posts: 10719
Location: No bowl, stick, STICK!
JINJER wrote:
What would 88M get out of paying for these designs, they're apparently leasing the ground to the council initially so whilst still owning the ground they can't sell it for the time of the lease. I can't see why they'll be involved in the design. Can someone point me in the right direction?

I think 88m are looking at the surrounding development as there money maker with the stadium a nest egg to keep funds rolling in. Should the stadium site not be needed in future then they have additional land they can build on or sell. The council may have negotiated the plans/stadium build as a sweetener.

Not bad for a 600k punt.
1/10
Re: Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 9:52 am
Mable_Syrup User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 22, 2009 5:55 pm
Posts: 2644
Location: Back of the North stand
As long as the standing view is higher than it is currently on the sidelines!

Great news and fingers crossed this comes off. Roll on 31/10.
Re: Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 10:02 am
JINJER User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 10:47 am
Posts: 6424
Location: WF6,a small town in Wakefield
Khlav Kalash wrote:
I think 88m are looking at the surrounding development as there money maker with the stadium a nest egg to keep funds rolling in. Should the stadium site not be needed in future then they have additional land they can build on or sell. The council may have negotiated the plans/stadium build as a sweetener.

Not bad for a 600k punt.

You mention the site not being needed in future, that was what I was getting at, if we take on a 99 year lease then they can't sell it on can they?
Twitter...@GINGERWILDCAT
Re: Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 10:05 am
Khlav Kalash User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 26, 2006 7:01 am
Posts: 10719
Location: No bowl, stick, STICK!
JINJER wrote:
You mention the site not being needed in future, that was what I was getting at, if we take on a 99 year lease then they can't sell it on can they?

Depends, they can sell the land as the BOI did with the stadium in situ. If Trinity went under the stadium would be financially unviable then the trust may give the lease back to the landlord or it defaults back.
1/10
Re: Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 10:24 am
thebeagle Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Jan 07, 2016 12:46 pm
Posts: 313
Anyone able to clarify ?
Are the council taking on the lease for the stadium part of land owned
by 88m, or is the lease for all of the land they own?
Re: Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 10:27 am
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8544
JINJER wrote:
You mention the site not being needed in future, that was what I was getting at, if we take on a 99 year lease then they can't sell it on can they?


They wouldnt be able to sell it on if the tenant (The Community Trust) adhered to the terms of the lease.
Of course, in the private market, if a landlord wants the tenant out, they would jack up the rent but, can you really see WMDC, having finally appeared to get their backsides in gear, stuffing the club and leaving themselves with a white elephant, ie a shiny new rugby ground.

As a Trinity fan, getting such great news, usually means a fall just around the corner.
Let's just hope that the mould has finally been broken and that there may be some truly good times ahead.
Re: Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 10:33 am
bren2k User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 13338
Location: Ossett
I'm in the camp of being cautiously optimistic; I always thought that NM was the better option from a commercial standpoint, with BV, however fancily dressed up, being limiting due to its location and it being landlocked.

But - if this is the best we can get - it's certainly better than nothing.

I'd also question how everything is going to fit on that site - stadium, training facilities, hospitality, retail, leisure, and crucially - parking. It just doesn't add up at this stage - unless they've been able to buy up some surrounding property with a view to bulldozing.

On the question of planning objections - whilst neighbours may well raise objections, I can't see them being material; given that the site has long established use as a sports stadium, it would seem to be an argument that has already been had.
Re: Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 10:49 am
coco the fullback User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 10:48 pm
Posts: 1970
Location: Hiding behind a palm tree in the mountains
bren2k wrote:
On the question of planning objections - whilst neighbours may well raise objections, I can't see them being material; given that the site has long established use as a sports stadium, it would seem to be an argument that has already been had.

Wasn't Glover's original plan to put a roof along the length of the western terrace, but get turned down because of the height?
Re: Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 10:58 am
jakeyg95 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Sep 01, 2014 9:34 am
Posts: 733
coco the fullback wrote:
Wasn't Glover's original plan to put a roof along the length of the western terrace, but get turned down because of the height?


Pretty sure it was Sky because you wouldn't have been able to see from their gantry properly.
PreviousNext

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: acko, altofts wildcat, BOJ042, bren2k, coco the fullback, djcool, Egg Banjo, FIL, Five and last, Fordy, gowerthegroap, jakeyg95, JINJER, Jizzer, KevW60349, Khlav Kalash, lampyboy, LG83, lifelongfan, Mable_Syrup, madkeentrin, PopTart, REDWHITEANDBLUE, ry21, Sandal Cat, Smew, The Avenger, trevork6152, Trinity_13, vastman, wakefieldwall, wakeytrin and 434 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,634,9282,49676,2364,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 10:55
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
8s
LONDONB
v
LEIGH  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 10:40
NRL
SYDNEY
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
HULL KR  
 > Sat 23rd Sep : 15:15
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WIGAN
TV
 < 
  Sat 23rd Sep : 17:15
8s
CATALANS
v
WIDNES
TV
  
  Sun 24th Sep : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM