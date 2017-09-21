Moving away from the doom and gloom of the parking issues, it needed addressing, but lets go back to a bit of possitivity.
Looking at the plans again, did anyone see the 88m logo on one of the stands.
Could they intending on sponsoring one of the stands, like Fleetmaster do, or maybe something a little bit more than that.
