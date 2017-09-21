WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?

Thu Sep 21, 2017 6:15 am
Eastern Wildcat
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1669
Moving away from the doom and gloom of the parking issues, it needed addressing, but lets go back to a bit of possitivity.

Looking at the plans again, did anyone see the 88m logo on one of the stands.

Could they intending on sponsoring one of the stands, like Fleetmaster do, or maybe something a little bit more than that.
Re: Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?
Thu Sep 21, 2017 6:17 am
vastman
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26220
Location: Poodle Power!
JINJER wrote:
Just enjoy the moment, for five days I'm gonna bask in the knowledge that we're getting a new ground, we can still possibly finish fourth and be in the semis, at worst we can finish sixth, what a magnificent end to an amazing season. It might all go t its up in the next twelve months but in the meantime I'm a proud bloke.


Possibly the best approach - just don't break out the best China just yet :-)
