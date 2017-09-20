ball-in-hand Strong-running second rower



Joined: Fri Sep 19, 2014 4:47 pm

Posts: 319



I have been supporting this club since 1961 and could be sceptical about this plan but I am NOT. I genuinely think this will deliver a community stadium we can be proud of. What makes me sure is that MC is going along with it. I haven't agreed with everything he has done but the man is HONEST unlike some of our past owners and NOT EASILY FOOLED. I think he can smell a rat a mile off and I trust him to see this through and keep Box to his word. Incidentally a word for Jeremy's cross and the Daily Star. I think without his input we would not have shamed the council I to getting involved. He deserves a hospitality box in the new stadium. Last edited by ball-in-hand on Wed Sep 20, 2017 9:14 pm, edited 1 time in total. If I was short sighted I could become a referee! Egg Banjo

Cheeky half-back



Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm

Posts: 503

Looking at the proposed architects sketches and there's already some parking drawn in along the north stand so I'd guess there will be similar behind the South stand. I love that the original changing rooms and wall in the NW corner are still present in the drawings Just because you can, doesn't mean you should. wakeytrin Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Thu Oct 30, 2008 8:36 pm

Posts: 2747

Location: The sunny side of Wakey

Father Ted wrote: Well done to you guys, your chairman and the fans who worked so hard on the Trust. Glad you're staying at BV.



A lot being said about parking, as a Wigan fan the thought of parking has never concerned me knowing I will get an on street space not too far away from the ground.



The date of 2020, is this the start of the season or sometime during it?



Once again, well done all!

MC said for the start of the 2020 season. MC said for the start of the 2020 season. Continue to support the new stadium at Newmarket Lane.

You know it makes sense.

Wakefields roller coaster ride continues. Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm

Posts: 6148

Location: Standing on the heads of Giants

Here we go again then. Here we go again then. This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.



WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"



Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015



2017 - The year the dream disappeared under Grix's right foot. BOJ042 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Jun 14, 2017 4:24 am

Posts: 84

PLEASE PLEASE MAKE IT HAPPEN THIS TIME!!!!!!



as most say until the first brick is laid then its all talk - to many excited press releases to nothing happening



there is still so much to thrash out the next couple of weeks- MC will then have a clearer understanding if it is going to work for US! JINJER

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 10:47 am

Posts: 6422

Location: WF6,a small town in Wakefield

Just enjoy the moment, for five days I'm gonna bask in the knowledge that we're getting a new ground, we can still possibly finish fourth and be in the semis, at worst we can finish sixth, what a magnificent end to an amazing season. It might all go t its up in the next twelve months but in the meantime I'm a proud bloke. Twitter...@GINGERWILDCAT chissitt Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Oct 07, 2007 11:34 am

Posts: 7028

vastman wrote: PB has been fighting for a new stadium for 15 years now, your a bit out of order on this imho.

He's simply raising some real concerns, anyone willing to look beyond the hype can see that.

I actually know quite a bit about DJ, in fact I've known him since 1972 when I worked with him long before Swag was ever thought of, I admire him as a man and also a trinity fan, somebody who I've met at every SL ground over the years and a few times in Perps, one thing I could guarantee when I went to watch the young uns play away at Cas, Stanningley, even Warrington the first 2 people I'd see would be him and belly so I'm perfectly aware of his commitment and his concerns over this club, but sometimes you have to put your trust in somebody else and hope Mr Carter has got it right.

vastman wrote: I know your opinion of me

PB is spot on we need to remain vigilant. The fact he isn't optimistic is his choice and although I don't feel quite the same as him but he makes some great points.

your opinion is wrong, I agree with quite a lot of what you say but unfortunately when I don't agree with you, you take it personally which then descends into insults.

As for PB whether or not his points are of value or not he is entitled to them, and by the same token so am I, and in this instance I thought that his negativity should be toned down until things became clearer. I actually know quite a bit about DJ, in fact I've known him since 1972 when I worked with him long before Swag was ever thought of, I admire him as a man and also a trinity fan, somebody who I've met at every SL ground over the years and a few times in Perps, one thing I could guarantee when I went to watch the young uns play away at Cas, Stanningley, even Warrington the first 2 people I'd see would be him and belly so I'm perfectly aware of his commitment and his concerns over this club, but sometimes you have to put your trust in somebody else and hope Mr Carter has got it right.your opinion is wrong, I agree with quite a lot of what you say but unfortunately when I don't agree with you, you take it personally which then descends into insults.As for PB whether or not his points are of value or not he is entitled to them, and by the same token so am I, and in this instance I thought that his negativity should be toned down until things became clearer. djcool Free-scoring winger



Joined: Mon May 02, 2005 11:29 am

Posts: 2463

Location: Halifax

Won't they need parking for the retail residential and entertainment properties too? The Devil's Advocate

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 4:09 pm

Posts: 3228

Location: In the seaside town ...that they forgot to bomb

JINJER wrote: Just enjoy the moment, for five days I'm gonna bask in the knowledge that we're getting a new ground, we can still possibly finish fourth and be in the semis, at worst we can finish sixth, what a magnificent end to an amazing season. It might all go t its up in the next twelve months but in the meantime I'm a proud bloke.



That's just how I feel right now.



Year after year of doom & gloom, we're due a break.



Well done to all concerned, let's hope for a bright new future. That's just how I feel right now.Year after year of doom & gloom, we're due a break.Well done to all concerned, let's hope for a bright new future. "What year is this?" Trinity1315 Cheeky half-back



Joined: Thu Aug 20, 2015 7:36 pm

Posts: 636

djcool wrote: Won't they need parking for the retail residential and entertainment properties too?



There has obviously been some serious thought about this stadium and the practicalities of building it there. I can't believe that the issue of car parking has not been addressed! There has obviously been some serious thought about this stadium and the practicalities of building it there. I can't believe that the issue of car parking has not been addressed! PreviousNext Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: Eastern Wildcat, FickleFingerOfFate, jakeyg95, lampyboy, lifelongfan, nathb6, Skit33, Trinity1315, vastman, Willzay and 304 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply , 15 , 16 , 17 , 18 1 ... 14 172 posts • Page 17 of 18 Return to Wakefield Trinity Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League - Super 8s Castleford Tigers Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Super 8s - Qualifiers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR Leigh Centurions London Broncos Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Barrow Raiders Doncaster RLFC Keighley Cougars Newcastle Thunder Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Kingstone Press Championship 1 - Shield Coventry Bears Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks London Skolars North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,634,737 1,474 76,234 4,491 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. TODAY : 20:00 SL SALFORD v ST. HELENS TV TOMORROW : 10:55 NRL MELBOURNE v BRISBANE TV TOMORROW : 20:00 SL CASTLEFORD v HULL FC TV TOMORROW : 20:00 SL HUDDERSFIELD v LEEDS TOMORROW : 20:00 8s LONDONB v LEIGH Sat 23rd Sep : 10:40 NRL SYDNEY v NQL COWBOYS TV Sat 23rd Sep : 15:00 8s WARRINGTON v HULL KR > Sat 23rd Sep : 15:15 SL WAKEFIELD v WIGAN TV < Sat 23rd Sep : 17:15 8s CATALANS v WIDNES TV Sun 24th Sep : 15:00 8s HALIFAX v FEATHERSTONE ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM





























