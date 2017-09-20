vastman wrote: PB has been fighting for a new stadium for 15 years now, your a bit out of order on this imho.

He's simply raising some real concerns, anyone willing to look beyond the hype can see that.

vastman wrote: I know your opinion of me

PB is spot on we need to remain vigilant. The fact he isn't optimistic is his choice and although I don't feel quite the same as him but he makes some great points.

I actually know quite a bit about DJ, in fact I've known him since 1972 when I worked with him long before Swag was ever thought of, I admire him as a man and also a trinity fan, somebody who I've met at every SL ground over the years and a few times in Perps, one thing I could guarantee when I went to watch the young uns play away at Cas, Stanningley, even Warrington the first 2 people I'd see would be him and belly so I'm perfectly aware of his commitment and his concerns over this club, but sometimes you have to put your trust in somebody else and hope Mr Carter has got it right.your opinion is wrong, I agree with quite a lot of what you say but unfortunately when I don't agree with you, you take it personally which then descends into insults.As for PB whether or not his points are of value or not he is entitled to them, and by the same token so am I, and in this instance I thought that his negativity should be toned down until things became clearer.