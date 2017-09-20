|
I have been supporting this club since 1961 and could be sceptical about this plan but I am NOT. I genuinely think this will deliver a community stadium we can be proud of. What makes me sure is that MC is going along with it. I haven't agreed with everything he has done but the man is HONEST unlike some of our past owners and NOT EASILY FOOLED. I think he can smell a rat a mile off and I trust him to see this through and keep Box to his word. Incidentally a word for Jeremy's cross and the Daily Star. I think without his input we would not have shamed the council I to getting involved. He deserves a hospitality box in the new stadium.
Wed Sep 20, 2017 9:13 pm
Looking at the proposed architects sketches and there's already some parking drawn in along the north stand so I'd guess there will be similar behind the South stand. I love that the original changing rooms and wall in the NW corner are still present in the drawings
Wed Sep 20, 2017 9:36 pm
Father Ted wrote:
Well done to you guys, your chairman and the fans who worked so hard on the Trust. Glad you're staying at BV.
A lot being said about parking, as a Wigan fan the thought of parking has never concerned me knowing I will get an on street space not too far away from the ground.
The date of 2020, is this the start of the season or sometime during it?
Once again, well done all!
MC said for the start of the 2020 season.
Wed Sep 20, 2017 9:47 pm
Here we go again then.
Wed Sep 20, 2017 9:52 pm
PLEASE PLEASE MAKE IT HAPPEN THIS TIME!!!!!!
as most say until the first brick is laid then its all talk - to many excited press releases to nothing happening
there is still so much to thrash out the next couple of weeks- MC will then have a clearer understanding if it is going to work for US!
Wed Sep 20, 2017 9:53 pm
Just enjoy the moment, for five days I'm gonna bask in the knowledge that we're getting a new ground, we can still possibly finish fourth and be in the semis, at worst we can finish sixth, what a magnificent end to an amazing season. It might all go t its up in the next twelve months but in the meantime I'm a proud bloke.
Wed Sep 20, 2017 10:03 pm
vastman wrote:
PB has been fighting for a new stadium for 15 years now, your a bit out of order on this imho.
He's simply raising some real concerns, anyone willing to look beyond the hype can see that.
I actually know quite a bit about DJ, in fact I've known him since 1972 when I worked with him long before Swag was ever thought of, I admire him as a man and also a trinity fan, somebody who I've met at every SL ground over the years and a few times in Perps, one thing I could guarantee when I went to watch the young uns play away at Cas, Stanningley, even Warrington the first 2 people I'd see would be him and belly so I'm perfectly aware of his commitment and his concerns over this club, but sometimes you have to put your trust in somebody else and hope Mr Carter has got it right.
vastman wrote:
I know your opinion of me
PB is spot on we need to remain vigilant. The fact he isn't optimistic is his choice and although I don't feel quite the same as him but he makes some great points.
your opinion is wrong, I agree with quite a lot of what you say but unfortunately when I don't agree with you, you take it personally which then descends into insults.
As for PB whether or not his points are of value or not he is entitled to them, and by the same token so am I, and in this instance I thought that his negativity should be toned down until things became clearer.
Wed Sep 20, 2017 10:24 pm
Won't they need parking for the retail residential and entertainment properties too?
Wed Sep 20, 2017 11:24 pm
JINJER wrote:
Just enjoy the moment, for five days I'm gonna bask in the knowledge that we're getting a new ground, we can still possibly finish fourth and be in the semis, at worst we can finish sixth, what a magnificent end to an amazing season. It might all go t its up in the next twelve months but in the meantime I'm a proud bloke.
That's just how I feel right now.
Year after year of doom & gloom, we're due a break.
Well done to all concerned, let's hope for a bright new future.
