I have been supporting this club since 1961 and could be sceptical about this plan but I am NOT. I genuinely think this will deliver a community stadium we can be proud of. What makes me sure is that MC is going along with it. I haven't agreed with everything he has done but the man is HONEST unlike some of our past owners and NOT EASILY FOOLED. I think he can smell a rat a mile off and I trust him to see this through and keep Box to his word. Incidentally a word for Jeremy's cross and the Daily Star. I think without his input we would not have shamed the council I to getting involved. He deserves a hospitality box in the new stadium.
Wed Sep 20, 2017 9:13 pm
Looking at the proposed architects sketches and there's already some parking drawn in along the north stand so I'd guess there will be similar behind the South stand. I love that the original changing rooms and wall in the NW corner are still present in the drawings
Wed Sep 20, 2017 9:36 pm
Father Ted wrote:
Well done to you guys, your chairman and the fans who worked so hard on the Trust. Glad you're staying at BV.
A lot being said about parking, as a Wigan fan the thought of parking has never concerned me knowing I will get an on street space not too far away from the ground.
The date of 2020, is this the start of the season or sometime during it?
Once again, well done all!
MC said for the start of the 2020 season.
Wed Sep 20, 2017 9:47 pm
Here we go again then.
Wed Sep 20, 2017 9:52 pm
PLEASE PLEASE MAKE IT HAPPEN THIS TIME!!!!!!
as most say until the first brick is laid then its all talk - to many excited press releases to nothing happening
there is still so much to thrash out the next couple of weeks- MC will then have a clearer understanding if it is going to work for US!
Wed Sep 20, 2017 9:53 pm
Just enjoy the moment, for five days I'm gonna bask in the knowledge that we're getting a new ground, we can still possibly finish fourth and be in the semis, at worst we can finish sixth, what a magnificent end to an amazing season. It might all go t its up in the next twelve months but in the meantime I'm a proud bloke.
