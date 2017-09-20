WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?

Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 9:12 pm
I have been supporting this club since 1961 and could be sceptical about this plan but I am NOT. I genuinely think this will deliver a community stadium we can be proud of. What makes me sure is that MC is going along with it. I haven't agreed with everything he has done but the man is HONEST unlike some of our past owners and NOT EASILY FOOLED. I think he can smell a rat a mile off and I trust him to see this through and keep Box to his word. Incidentally a word for Jeremy's cross and the Daily Star. I think without his input we would not have shamed the council I to getting involved. He deserves a hospitality box in the new stadium.
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 9:13 pm
Looking at the proposed architects sketches and there's already some parking drawn in along the north stand so I'd guess there will be similar behind the South stand. I love that the original changing rooms and wall in the NW corner are still present in the drawings
