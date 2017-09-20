|
Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 502
|
I would imagine there will be an element of parking built into the design, there will be a requirement for disabled parking as a bare minimum and then staff/player parking/coach parking, and corporate parking.
I'm happy enough walking down to the ground from town though so my own plans won't change (unless they happen to build some secure bike racks too)
|
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.
|
Wed Sep 20, 2017 7:37 pm
|
Joined: Mon Oct 11, 2004 1:17 pm
Posts: 3500
Location: Orange street
|
thebeagle wrote:
As regards access to Belle Vue , at present there are 6 roads which reach the perimeter of the stadium.
I'll stand to be corrected on this but I seem to remember most had ransome strips and this was a problem to Ted back in the day when he was looking at his housing development.
Look, sorry guys but it only seems likes yesterday up in that school at Stanley looking at all those fancy drawings of Yorkcourt and what we were being offered at Newmarket.
I have been supporting this club that long and had that many let downs I can't help being a miserable pessimistic old git.
Of all the past stadium proposals this looks by far the most complicated regarding build practicalities from both a site and also a funding perspective.
I apologise for feeling like this and just for you Chiz I have already had one rollocking phone call for my previous post.
Will feel far better when some proper details are released lets hope it can all be worked out and I am sure MC will not sign off to another dud project
|
|
Wed Sep 20, 2017 7:43 pm
|
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26219
Location: Poodle Power!
|
chissitt wrote:
Where's the cheap bling? it's an artist's impression and as you stated in your previous negative post it probably won't finish up looking like that and as you say, your no expert so why not leave it to them to sort the so called problems out, why not just treat yourself for once and embrace the good news.
PB has been fighting for a new stadium for 15 years now, your a bit out of order on this imho.
He's not negative he's far from it - he knows his stuff on this subject.
He's simply raising some real concerns, anyone willing to look beyond the hype can see that.
As it stands the only reason I'm supporting this latest effort is because MC seems positive. If it were not for that I'd frankly file it under b for bin as it's got so many obvious flaws.
I know your opinion of me but I've been involved in this for years and when Ted was in charge I saw some of the plans we had, all of which were rejected. All far less obtrusive than this. As PB says this looks a planners nightmare.
I'll give you one example. When in 2008 the club wanted to put up a bridge between cats bar and the flats it was turned down. The objection was from the Highways office who said and I quote 'we had inadequate parking to deal with the potential extra custom generated'. Yep made no sense to anyone but if they had an issue with that then how will they react to this. Just my thoughts.
Sorry to be negative but I've been at this a while myself - I'm choosing not to be cynical because of the reaction amongst certain people I respect seems positive. If I were I'd say it could easily be turned into another dead end. PB is spot on we need to remain vigilant. The fact he isn't optimistic is his choice and although I don't feel quite the same as him but he makes some great points.
|
SUPPORT SWAG...
|
Wed Sep 20, 2017 7:46 pm
|
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26219
Location: Poodle Power!
|
Maffy wrote:
If that's the case why the need for the pessimism
Oh come on, how many times have we been down this road - there is every need for caution.
|
SUPPORT SWAG...
|
Wed Sep 20, 2017 8:16 pm
|
Joined: Fri Nov 15, 2013 7:10 pm
Posts: 177
Location: wakey
|
vastman wrote:
Re the parking issue. Yes your right so far as fans are concerned. However as MC states we need to up our income and that usually comes from corporate/high end stuff. Those people tend to expect on site parking and tbh I can't see any.
I prefer BV to NM always have as we retain our soul imho. However NM still offers more income growth potentially than this particular version of a revamped BV.
As I say if there is a plan for car parking then fine it's just not evident on the plans and it is required imho.
Correct me if iam wrong but as it stands NM offers nothing.
|
|
Wed Sep 20, 2017 8:23 pm
|
Joined: Sat Mar 19, 2016 4:15 pm
Posts: 293
|
Yeah, its fantastic news.....again
But at the end of the day its a bit of paper and waffle from the same dubious dingbats that gave us the last bits of paper and waffle.
I'm afraid we've had our pants pulled down so many times on this stadium thing, we've become apathetic to "fantastic news".
Its gonna have to be bricks this time...
|
|
Wed Sep 20, 2017 8:25 pm
|
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26219
Location: Poodle Power!
|
AKA kellyseye wrote:
Correct me if iam wrong but as it stands NM offers nothing.
Ok if we want to be pedantic it potentially offers more.
Don't take my word for it, as far as I'm aware both the trust and the club think that.
Just because MC is positive doesn't mean he thinks it's the best solution.
Me personally I'm a BV man all the way but I've never believed that from a business standpoint it's the best answer.
There are two things I don't get. One is how many fans appear willing to accept it all at face value - have we learned nothing.
Secondly Yorkcourt are still getting away with daylight robbery. They have flouted the law and abused the Wakefield rate payer - that can't be right. I'm certain of one thing the real winner will be Yorkcourt who stand to make a killing.
|
SUPPORT SWAG...
|
Wed Sep 20, 2017 8:54 pm
|
Joined: Thu Apr 06, 2006 12:12 pm
Posts: 4623
Location: Shirley Williams is rancid
|
vastman wrote:
Ok if we want to be pedantic it potentially offers more.
Don't take my word for it, as far as I'm aware both the trust and the club think that.
Just because MC is positive doesn't mean he thinks it's the best solution.
Me personally I'm a BV man all the way but I've never believed that from a business standpoint it's the best answer.
There are two things I don't get. One is how many fans appear willing to accept it all at face value - have we learned nothing.
Secondly Yorkcourt are still getting away with daylight robbery. They have flouted the law and abused the Wakefield rate payer - that can't be right. I'm certain of one thing the real winner will be Yorkcourt who stand to make a killing.
Exactly. And I can't shake the feeling all this suits Box down to the ground for some reason, why is he seemingly so positive all of a sudden after years of inertia and often worse than that? Is it that what benefits Yorkcourt also benefits him somehow? It all seems too easy. Is it more diversion for Yorkcourt's sake?
|
'That is why no amount of cajolery, and no attempts at ethical or social seduction, can eradicate from my heart a deep burning hatred for the Tory Party.... So far as I am concerned they are lower than vermin'
|
Wed Sep 20, 2017 8:59 pm
|
Joined: Fri Sep 19, 2014 4:47 pm
Posts: 319
|
I am sure there will be enough parking for disabled supporters and sponsors. For everyone else a 10 minute walk from the old power station site where there is land a plenty for parking.
|
If I was short sighted I could become a referee!
|
Wed Sep 20, 2017 9:09 pm
|
Joined: Thu Oct 26, 2006 7:01 am
Posts: 10715
Location: No bowl, stick, STICK!
|
Fight one battle at a time. Should this come off then go after YC for the community facilities. Carter dod references some training facilities that could be used in his press conference.
|
1/10
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: adelaide-giant.no9, AKA kellyseye, ball-in-hand, bigalf, captaincaveman, charlie, cocker, coco the fullback, DGM, djcool, Eastern Wildcat, Egg Banjo, Five and last, Fordy, got there, JINJER, Jizzer, Khlav Kalash, Maverick Rhino, Mr Bliss, nathb6, Oddshapeball, Redscat, sandcat20, Scarlet Pimpernell, Schunter, steadygetyerboots-on, The Dreadnought, Traffic, vastman, Wilde 3, Willzay, Yosemite Sam and 494 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|