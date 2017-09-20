WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wakefield Trinity Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?

Post a reply
Re: Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 7:33 pm
Egg Banjo User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 501
I would imagine there will be an element of parking built into the design, there will be a requirement for disabled parking as a bare minimum and then staff/player parking/coach parking, and corporate parking.

I'm happy enough walking down to the ground from town though so my own plans won't change (unless they happen to build some secure bike racks too)
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.
Re: Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 7:37 pm
Prince Buster User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Oct 11, 2004 1:17 pm
Posts: 3500
Location: Orange street
thebeagle wrote:
As regards access to Belle Vue , at present there are 6 roads which reach the perimeter of the stadium.


I'll stand to be corrected on this but I seem to remember most had ransome strips and this was a problem to Ted back in the day when he was looking at his housing development.

Look, sorry guys but it only seems likes yesterday up in that school at Stanley looking at all those fancy drawings of Yorkcourt and what we were being offered at Newmarket.
I have been supporting this club that long and had that many let downs I can't help being a miserable pessimistic old git.

Of all the past stadium proposals this looks by far the most complicated regarding build practicalities from both a site and also a funding perspective.

I apologise for feeling like this and just for you Chiz I have already had one rollocking phone call for my previous post.

Will feel far better when some proper details are released lets hope it can all be worked out and I am sure MC will not sign off to another dud project
Re: Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 7:43 pm
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26217
Location: Poodle Power!
chissitt wrote:
Where's the cheap bling? it's an artist's impression and as you stated in your previous negative post it probably won't finish up looking like that and as you say, your no expert so why not leave it to them to sort the so called problems out, why not just treat yourself for once and embrace the good news.


PB has been fighting for a new stadium for 15 years now, your a bit out of order on this imho.

He's not negative he's far from it - he knows his stuff on this subject.

He's simply raising some real concerns, anyone willing to look beyond the hype can see that.

As it stands the only reason I'm supporting this latest effort is because MC seems positive. If it were not for that I'd frankly file it under b for bin as it's got so many obvious flaws.

I know your opinion of me but I've been involved in this for years and when Ted was in charge I saw some of the plans we had, all of which were rejected. All far less obtrusive than this. As PB says this looks a planners nightmare.

I'll give you one example. When in 2008 the club wanted to put up a bridge between cats bar and the flats it was turned down. The objection was from the Highways office who said and I quote 'we had inadequate parking to deal with the potential extra custom generated'. Yep made no sense to anyone but if they had an issue with that then how will they react to this. Just my thoughts.

Sorry to be negative but I've been at this a while myself - I'm choosing not to be cynical because of the reaction amongst certain people I respect seems positive. If I were I'd say it could easily be turned into another dead end. PB is spot on we need to remain vigilant. The fact he isn't optimistic is his choice and although I don't feel quite the same as him but he makes some great points.
SUPPORT SWAG...
Re: Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 7:46 pm
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26217
Location: Poodle Power!
Maffy wrote:
If that's the case why the need for the pessimism :roll:


Oh come on, how many times have we been down this road - there is every need for caution.
SUPPORT SWAG...
Re: Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 8:16 pm
AKA kellyseye User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Nov 15, 2013 7:10 pm
Posts: 177
Location: wakey
vastman wrote:
Re the parking issue. Yes your right so far as fans are concerned. However as MC states we need to up our income and that usually comes from corporate/high end stuff. Those people tend to expect on site parking and tbh I can't see any.

I prefer BV to NM always have as we retain our soul imho. However NM still offers more income growth potentially than this particular version of a revamped BV.

As I say if there is a plan for car parking then fine it's just not evident on the plans and it is required imho.

Correct me if iam wrong but as it stands NM offers nothing.
Re: Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 8:23 pm
Upanunder Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Mar 19, 2016 4:15 pm
Posts: 293
Yeah, its fantastic news.....again

But at the end of the day its a bit of paper and waffle from the same dubious dingbats that gave us the last bits of paper and waffle.

I'm afraid we've had our pants pulled down so many times on this stadium thing, we've become apathetic to "fantastic news".

Its gonna have to be bricks this time...:)
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 60sCat, AKA kellyseye, B V Bob, Big lads mate, bigalf, bonaire, caslad75, coco the fullback, dboy, Eastern Wildcat, Egg Banjo, eric35, financialtimes, green machine, JINJER, Jizzer, KevW60349, Khlav Kalash, lifelongfan, Lupsetbull, MKcat, Mr Bliss, poplar cats alive, PopTart, Prince Buster, Red, White and Blue, REDWHITEANDBLUE, Sandal Cat, SirStan, Smew, steadygetyerboots-on, Tricky2309, trin77, Trinity1315, Two Points, Upanunder, upthecats, vastman, wakeyrule, wtid71 and 579 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,634,6592,90776,2344,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 10:55
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDONB
v
LEIGH  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 10:40
NRL
SYDNEY
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
HULL KR  
 > Sat 23rd Sep : 15:15
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WIGAN
TV
 < 
  Sat 23rd Sep : 17:15
8s
CATALANS
v
WIDNES
TV
  
  Sun 24th Sep : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM