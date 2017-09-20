chissitt wrote: Where's the cheap bling? it's an artist's impression and as you stated in your previous negative post it probably won't finish up looking like that and as you say, your no expert so why not leave it to them to sort the so called problems out, why not just treat yourself for once and embrace the good news.

PB has been fighting for a new stadium for 15 years now, your a bit out of order on this imho.He's not negative he's far from it - he knows his stuff on this subject.He's simply raising some real concerns, anyone willing to look beyond the hype can see that.As it stands the only reason I'm supporting this latest effort is because MC seems positive. If it were not for that I'd frankly file it under b for bin as it's got so many obvious flaws.I know your opinion of me but I've been involved in this for years and when Ted was in charge I saw some of the plans we had, all of which were rejected. All far less obtrusive than this. As PB says this looks a planners nightmare.I'll give you one example. When in 2008 the club wanted to put up a bridge between cats bar and the flats it was turned down. The objection was from the Highways office who said and I quote 'we had inadequate parking to deal with the potential extra custom generated'. Yep made no sense to anyone but if they had an issue with that then how will they react to this. Just my thoughts.Sorry to be negative but I've been at this a while myself - I'm choosing not to be cynical because of the reaction amongst certain people I respect seems positive. If I were I'd say it could easily be turned into another dead end. PB is spot on we need to remain vigilant. The fact he isn't optimistic is his choice and although I don't feel quite the same as him but he makes some great points.