Well done to you guys, your chairman and the fans who worked so hard on the Trust. Glad you're staying at BV.
A lot being said about parking, as a Wigan fan the thought of parking has never concerned me knowing I will get an on street space not too far away from the ground.
The date of 2020, is this the start of the season or sometime during it?
Once again, well done all!
