Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 5:51 pm
Slugger McBatt wrote:
Never ever play poker with Michael Carter.

;)
Wakefields roller coaster ride continues.
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 5:56 pm
Khlav Kalash wrote:
I certainly understand your cautious approach however re land locked stadiums, the new Brentford stadium looks pretty hemmed in. There looks to be a concourse/drive all around the ground also. Time will tell if this gets off the ground but we live in hope.

Parking spaces behind the North and south stands, looks a good stadium better than the usual flat pack designs. The stands don't look massive and according to MC over 7k will be standing so plenty of room with on the current Belle Vue foot print which is bigger than it looks.
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 5:59 pm
I wonder why only 2,700 seats, is that SL minimum standards? If so what if they up it by a thousand?
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 6:00 pm
Superb news.

Just watched the video of Mr Carter on Trinity TV and he seems incredibly positive about today’s developments.

Very optimistic that we’re finally going to get the stadium and facilities our club and city deserve.

Thank you to the chairman and all those involved.
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 6:03 pm
JINJER wrote:
I wonder why only 2,700 seats, is that SL minimum standards? If so what if they up it by a thousand?

Yes minimum standards but if SL rules change and they need more seats they can be added according to MC on Yorkshire Radio.
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 6:08 pm
As regards access to Belle Vue , at present there are 6 roads which reach the perimeter of the stadium.
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 6:15 pm
M62 J30 TRINITY wrote:
Yes minimum standards but if SL rules change and they need more seats they can be added according to MC on Yorkshire Radio.
Up the Trin

Thanks for that, I've not heard the interview.
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 6:23 pm
Great news.

I think the design of it looks really good, better than Newmarket.

Huge thank you to Michael, Chris and everyone else involved.

Hopefully this is the missing piece of the jigsaw, ans the club can continue to grow.

As for parking, if it became an issue, would there be a possibility of the club obtaining a bit of land near the power station, just to turn into a car park, or alternatively, work with local transport companies with a view to maybe a park and ride scheme from the city centre.
