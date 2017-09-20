WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?

Re: Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 5:01 pm
Wildmoggy wrote:
Obviously like everyone else i'm delighted by this, it just basically suits everybody.......so therefore, why wasn't this done bloody years ago?!! It can't just be down to money surely? I'm sure Diane Rogerson in the early noughties said it just wasn't feasible to develop BV? Especially the parking situation as has been mentioned. It just seemed the obvious conclusion to suit all parties, but so it did 10, 15, 20, 25 years ago?!! Roll on 2020 when finally this becomes reality..........hopefully.


Headingly is crap for parking and they're re-developing that, so I guess people will just have to keep parking where they do now :wink:
M.I.B. ??....nope - M.I.R.W.B !!!

Sent from my steam-powered Sinclair ZX81.
Re: Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 5:07 pm
Great news, although not entirely convinced all this is going to fit in the space we have. We've seen fancy 3D renders before and got our hopes up, so let's hope this time we see the end result too!
Re: Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 5:10 pm
FIL wrote:
Headingly is crap for parking and they're re-developing that, so I guess people will just have to keep parking where they do now :wink:


Well yeah very true. I just wonder how many previous chairmen have had serious, if any, discussions with the council about redeveloping BV? It just seems incredible after so many false dawns re. stadiums elsewhere we've now arrived at this?! No-one that I know had even considered this as an option at any point, let's just hope this is a goer, fingers crossed :PRAY:
Re: Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 5:15 pm
Prince Buster wrote:
No mate not blinded by a bit of cheap bling that's all.

Also I am no expert on stadium design but I would imagine there must be regs on access and minimum parking . I would love to hear from someone in the know on this, but my got feeling is that this will not work surrounded and landlocked on such a small footprint.
Hence me being the first poster to seriously doubt this is feasible

Where's the cheap bling? it's an artist's impression and as you stated in your previous negative post it probably won't finish up looking like that and as you say, your no expert so why not leave it to them to sort the so called problems out, why not just treat yourself for once and embrace the good news.
