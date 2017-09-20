|
JINJER wrote:
There seems to be plenty of Cas supporters lurking on here today, strange that isn't it?
My guess, Featherstone for 2019, as Vasty says, parking? There's something wrong if we can't get land near the relief road to use as a car park, park and ride into the city centre?
Half day closing in town mate. Nowt better to do
Wed Sep 20, 2017 4:14 pm
FIL
Free-scoring winger
Bored shoplifters....there's nothing worse
(Sorry Dave...couldn't resist !!)
Wed Sep 20, 2017 4:32 pm
|
jakeyg95 wrote:
Thanks. You've been playing in the Championship and will most likely be bottom two again next year whilst your biggest rival has won back to back Wembley finals. I'll just leave that here.
Damn you're tetchy. I'm actually glad it worked out. Wakey are a good traditional club who managed to buck the trend the last couple of years and deserve more praise than they get (the so called big boys like Leeds, Wigan etc certain don't like it and no doubt they'll write you off again next season).
As for Rovers, who knows? I'm under no illusions. I would rise to your comment about the wrong side of Hull but I could equally ask if it galls you that Cas are awesome at the moment.
Anyway, good to see Wakey council pulling their finger out at last. I live in West Yorks these days and quite like Wakey as a town.
Wed Sep 20, 2017 4:34 pm
|
Well done MC
and everyone concerned. As long as we get the stadium built car parking will come later,I'd crawl on my hands and knees to get there .
Wed Sep 20, 2017 4:37 pm
|
vastman wrote:
Looks great really does and if it's all true I'm utterly delighted- but I do have one big question, where do you park!
I knew you would be the first to spot that and I agree.
If this ever happens I suspect the finished article will not look a bit like this artist impression. But the really worrying bit is the footprint of the development. If this is all that is to be given then I can't see this working. For a start there must be regulation for access for emergency vehic;es and the only way in looks like the corner of Dony Road.
There must also be a minimum parking space requirement for team buses, match officials, visiting directors ,disabled parking and a reasonable few spaces for hospitality.
What we had prior to super bowl being demolished was not enough, so I can't see how you can make this work on an even smaller footprint.
So in the style of the dragons den, I will be the first to say this. This is not a feasible proposal, I'M OUT !
Wed Sep 20, 2017 4:43 pm
|
Are you related to BOJO4 ????
Wed Sep 20, 2017 4:44 pm
|
Brilliant news about Bellevue but was there any news regarding training pitches
Wed Sep 20, 2017 4:50 pm
|
FIL wrote:
Are you related to BOJO4 ????
No mate not blinded by a bit of cheap bling that's all.
Also I am no expert on stadium design but I would imagine there must be regs on access and minimum parking . I would love to hear from someone in the know on this, but my got feeling is that this will not work surrounded and landlocked on such a small footprint.
Hence me being the first poster to seriously doubt this is feasible
Wed Sep 20, 2017 4:51 pm
|
Obviously like everyone else i'm delighted by this, it just basically suits everybody.......so therefore, why wasn't this done bloody years ago?!! It can't just be down to money surely? I'm sure Diane Rogerson in the early noughties said it just wasn't feasible to develop BV? Especially the parking situation as has been mentioned. It just seemed the obvious conclusion to suit all parties, but so it did 10, 15, 20, 25 years ago?!! Roll on 2020 when finally this becomes reality..........hopefully.
Wed Sep 20, 2017 4:53 pm
|
Awesome news for your club, and great that a place like Belle Vue isn't being lost.
