WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wakefield Trinity Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?

Post a reply
Re: Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 2:17 pm
BRIGGY Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Jul 29, 2011 2:12 pm
Posts: 354
FIL wrote:
Straight opposite the Jolly Sailor site :shock:

Ive always parked there before the new road was built, never had a problem.
Re: Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 2:18 pm
poplar cats alive Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Sep 09, 2010 4:50 pm
Posts: 416
I'm scared to get excited after all the false dawns we've had, but a big well done to all concerned especially MC,IA , TRB, and Sandal Cat who now can geto their lives back. Maybe we can get back to talking rugby on Friday nights and not getting depressed with endless bad news regarding Newmarket and everything associated with it.
Re: Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 2:24 pm
FIL User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Jul 18, 2009 4:17 pm
Posts: 1637
Location: A Minion on the Trinity rollercoaster !!
BBC finally caught up....

http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-leeds-41336104


Hope the new stadium DOES look like that !!!
M.I.B. ??....nope - M.I.R.W.B !!!

Sent from my steam-powered Sinclair ZX81.
Re: Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 2:28 pm
djcool Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon May 02, 2005 11:29 am
Posts: 2462
Location: Halifax
FIL wrote:
BBC finally caught up....

http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-leeds-41336104
Nice looking entrance :)


Hope the new stadium DOES look like that !!!
Re: Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 2:29 pm
Wakefield No 1 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:19 pm
Posts: 8804
It's all a bit surreal and too good to be true! Apart from the parking it's sounds perfect! This has to happen, doesn't it ?
Re: Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 2:30 pm
financialtimes User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Dec 04, 2011 8:00 pm
Posts: 1221
FIL wrote:
I'm told by someone very much in the know, that even he was expecting today's announcement to be the move to Dewsbury for next season as the original terms offered by the council on Monday were unacceptable, but MC and CB stuck on and got Box to change the terms which are now satisfactory to the club :BOW:

MC - Man of Steel :ROCKS:


We were never going to dewsbury :thumb:
What's pink & hard first thing in the morning?
The financial time crossword
Image
Re: Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 2:33 pm
FIL User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Jul 18, 2009 4:17 pm
Posts: 1637
Location: A Minion on the Trinity rollercoaster !!
Hmmmm...a certain trust member would disagree with you :wink:
M.I.B. ??....nope - M.I.R.W.B !!!

Sent from my steam-powered Sinclair ZX81.
Re: Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 3:18 pm
FIL User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Jul 18, 2009 4:17 pm
Posts: 1637
Location: A Minion on the Trinity rollercoaster !!
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-leeds-41336104

It reminds me of the Keepmoat Stadium at Doncaster. :D

I appreciate it is only an artist's impression of what the eventual site could look like, but the bottom sketch shows some serious additional development on the Doncaster Road side of the site.
Has Manny bought the remaining properties on there too - the bathroom showroom and adjacent house ??
M.I.B. ??....nope - M.I.R.W.B !!!

Sent from my steam-powered Sinclair ZX81.
Re: Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 3:22 pm
Redscat Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jun 01, 2015 6:10 pm
Posts: 646
My biggest wish fulfilled - staying at Belle Vue, and in 2020 playing in the "Neil Fox Stadium". Congrataulations to all involved, paticularly the Trust, MC, CB and the owner of the site. Lets's now just notch this season's progress up another gear or two and get some silverware to stand on those new shelves. Surely there must be something in that £12,000,000 that will allow Barnsley sculptor Graham Ibbeson to create a statue of Big Neil to stand at the entrance. Well done!!! :CLAP: :CLAP: :CLAP:
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: alleycat, altofts wildcat, ball-in-hand, bigalf, bramleyrhino, BRIGGY, cheshirecat57, djcool, dull nickname, eastardsley, Eastern Wildcat, FIL, financialtimes, jakeyg95, Jizzer, Joe Banjo, KevW60349, Khlav Kalash, King Street Cat, lampyboy, lifelongfan, Mable_Syrup, Manuel, MC_Wildcat, moxi1, PCollinson1990, PopTart, Redscat, REDWHITEANDBLUE, ry21, sandcat20, The Devil's Advocate, thebeagle, Tricky2309, Trinity1315, Trinitysince1952, Wakefield No 1, weighman, Wildthing, Willzay, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo, Yosemite Sam and 612 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,634,4422,50576,2344,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 10:55
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDONB
v
LEIGH  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 10:40
NRL
SYDNEY
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
HULL KR  
 > Sat 23rd Sep : 15:15
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WIGAN
TV
 < 
  Sat 23rd Sep : 17:15
8s
CATALANS
v
WIDNES
TV
  
  Sun 24th Sep : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM