BRIGGY
Strong-running second rower
FIL wrote:
Straight opposite the Jolly Sailor site
Ive always parked there before the new road was built, never had a problem.
Wed Sep 20, 2017 2:18 pm
I'm scared to get excited after all the false dawns we've had, but a big well done to all concerned especially MC,IA , TRB, and Sandal Cat who now can geto their lives back. Maybe we can get back to talking rugby on Friday nights and not getting depressed with endless bad news regarding Newmarket and everything associated with it.
Wed Sep 20, 2017 2:24 pm
FIL
Free-scoring winger
M.I.B. ??....nope - M.I.R.W.B !!!
Wed Sep 20, 2017 2:28 pm
Wed Sep 20, 2017 2:29 pm
It's all a bit surreal and too good to be true! Apart from the parking it's sounds perfect! This has to happen, doesn't it ?
Wed Sep 20, 2017 2:30 pm
FIL wrote:
I'm told by someone very much in the know, that even he was expecting today's announcement to be the move to Dewsbury for next season as the original terms offered by the council on Monday were unacceptable, but MC and CB stuck on and got Box to change the terms which are now satisfactory to the club
MC - Man of Steel
We were never going to dewsbury
Wed Sep 20, 2017 2:33 pm
FIL
Free-scoring winger
Hmmmm...a certain trust member would disagree with you
M.I.B. ??....nope - M.I.R.W.B !!!
Wed Sep 20, 2017 3:18 pm
FIL
Free-scoring winger
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-leeds-41336104
It reminds me of the Keepmoat Stadium at Doncaster.
I appreciate it is only an artist's impression of what the eventual site could look like, but the bottom sketch shows some serious additional development on the Doncaster Road side of the site.
Has Manny bought the remaining properties on there too - the bathroom showroom and adjacent house ??
M.I.B. ??....nope - M.I.R.W.B !!!
Wed Sep 20, 2017 3:22 pm
