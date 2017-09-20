WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wakefield Trinity Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?

Post a reply
Re: Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 1:23 pm
Wildthing User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Posts: 11356
Location: The City of Wakefield
Mulder wrote:
By your prediction it would appear you are in the know as to the make-up of the Hull KR squad for next season. Would you care to share your knowledge?


Or maybe he was just shutting up a KR fan trolling. Either way this thread is for posts regarding the Stadium issue WE currently
have.
Wakefield TRINITY
Re: Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 1:30 pm
upthecats User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Oct 15, 2004 8:24 pm
Posts: 3216
Location: Dewsbury
Can't see Dewsbury 2019? Wasn't Dewsbury being used as a dig at the council for their lack of doing anything...move out of the city..

Now it looks like they're on board I reckon it will be 2019 at Fev!

Could be a great day in our future this...always personally favoured this option but never thought for a minute it would happen!
Image
Re: Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 1:30 pm
Slugger McBatt User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 5195
Location: Over there
It does sound like a good deal for everyone:
1. The council gets a monkey off its back
2. Manni gets his big entertainment complex passed and built, and rent from us
3. We go onwards and upwards
4. Yorkcourt get land freed up
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.
Re: Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 1:31 pm
Slugger McBatt User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 5195
Location: Over there
upthecats wrote:
Can't see Dewsbury 2019? Wasn't Dewsbury being used as a dig at the council for their lack of doing anything...move out of the city..

Now it looks like they're on board I reckon it will be 2019 at Fev!

Could be a great day in our future this...always personally favoured this option but never thought for a minute it would happen!
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.
Re: Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 1:36 pm
lampyboy Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Jan 06, 2012 1:56 pm
Posts: 1271
Over the moon , great news. Pleased that Newmarket gets the elbow I never fancied that option.
B V to live on its fantastic.
Re: Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 1:39 pm
wakeytrin Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 30, 2008 8:36 pm
Posts: 2744
Location: The sunny side of Wakey
https://twitter.com/DailyStar_Sport/sta ... 6153869319
Latest re ground
Continue to support the new stadium at Newmarket Lane.
You know it makes sense.
Wakefields roller coaster ride continues.
Re: Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 1:43 pm
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8543
Bloody gob smacked at this news. Brilliant.
Let's hope that all those involved can make it happen :PRAY: :PRAY:
Re: Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 1:47 pm
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26212
Location: Poodle Power!
Looks great really does and if it's all true I'm utterly delighted- but I do have one big question, where do you park!

I'm assuming there will be some provision for that.

Being an inner city stadium parking is not quite so critical with the obvious ability to utilise public transport but some is needed.

I'm all for staying at BV I have been for ages but still think it's worth a wonder. :DANCE:
SUPPORT SWAG...
Re: Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 1:49 pm
Mulder Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Feb 11, 2005 3:07 pm
Posts: 457
Location: Hull
Wildthing wrote:
Or maybe he was just shutting up a KR fan trolling. Either way this thread is for posts regarding the Stadium issue WE currently
have.


I would be surprised if any normal person doesn’t hope you get your stadium issue sorted sooner rather than later.
Re: Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 1:49 pm
The Devil's Advocate User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 4:09 pm
Posts: 3226
Location: In the seaside town ...that they forgot to bomb
FIL wrote:
Excellent news.....how much are Yorkcourt contributing ??? :evil:




Box wrote:
“I am also pleased to say that Yorkcourt have made a significant step forward by putting together ‘heads of terms’ that will help fund the delivery of a community stadium"


Here's the worrying bit for me, blood out of a stone...
"What year is this?"
PreviousNext

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 60sCat, acko, alleycat, B V Bob, ball-in-hand, bigalf, BOJ042, BRIGGY, Bull Mania, casben, charlie63wildcat, cheshirecat57, djcool, Dreadnaught, dull nickname, Eastern Wildcat, FIL, financialtimes, Frankiefartown, got there, gowerthegroap, harrogate, Hightown Tiger, Inflatable_Armadillo, jakeyg95, Jizzer, Joe Banjo, KevW60349, King Street Cat, lampyboy, lifelongfan, lionarmour87, malpalu, Mike Oxlong, MKcat, Mobull, mosher, Mulder, nathb6, NEwildcat, normycat, Parkside Freddie, polancoboy, poplar cats alive, RDM, robinrovers10, Rupertbear, RWB, sandcat20, Schunter, Slugger McBatt, SmokeyTA, steadygetyerboots-on, The Avenger, The Devil's Advocate, thebeagle, Tricky2309, Trinity1315, upthecats, vastman, wakeyrule, wakeytrin, WakiLeaks, Wildcat26, Wildthing, Willzay, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo, wrencat1873, Yosemite Sam and 705 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,634,3862,57876,2314,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 10:55
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDONB
v
LEIGH  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 10:40
NRL
SYDNEY
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
HULL KR  
 > Sat 23rd Sep : 15:15
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WIGAN
TV
 < 
  Sat 23rd Sep : 17:15
8s
CATALANS
v
WIDNES
TV
  
  Sun 24th Sep : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM