Mulder wrote:
By your prediction it would appear you are in the know as to the make-up of the Hull KR squad for next season. Would you care to share your knowledge?
Or maybe he was just shutting up a KR fan trolling. Either way this thread is for posts regarding the Stadium issue WE currently
have.
Wed Sep 20, 2017 1:30 pm
Can't see Dewsbury 2019? Wasn't Dewsbury being used as a dig at the council for their lack of doing anything...move out of the city..
Now it looks like they're on board I reckon it will be 2019 at Fev!
Could be a great day in our future this...always personally favoured this option but never thought for a minute it would happen!
Wed Sep 20, 2017 1:30 pm
It does sound like a good deal for everyone:
1. The council gets a monkey off its back
2. Manni gets his big entertainment complex passed and built, and rent from us
3. We go onwards and upwards
4. Yorkcourt get land freed up
Wed Sep 20, 2017 1:31 pm
upthecats wrote:
Can't see Dewsbury 2019? Wasn't Dewsbury being used as a dig at the council for their lack of doing anything...move out of the city..
Now it looks like they're on board I reckon it will be 2019 at Fev!
Could be a great day in our future this...always personally favoured this option but never thought for a minute it would happen!
Wed Sep 20, 2017 1:36 pm
Over the moon , great news. Pleased that Newmarket gets the elbow I never fancied that option.
B V to live on its fantastic.
Wed Sep 20, 2017 1:39 pm
Continue to support the new stadium at Newmarket Lane.
You know it makes sense.
Wakefields roller coaster ride continues.
Wed Sep 20, 2017 1:43 pm
Bloody gob smacked at this news. Brilliant.
Let's hope that all those involved can make it happen
Wed Sep 20, 2017 1:47 pm
Looks great really does and if it's all true I'm utterly delighted- but I do have one big question, where do you park!
I'm assuming there will be some provision for that.
Being an inner city stadium parking is not quite so critical with the obvious ability to utilise public transport but some is needed.
I'm all for staying at BV I have been for ages but still think it's worth a wonder.
Wed Sep 20, 2017 1:49 pm
Wildthing wrote:
Or maybe he was just shutting up a KR fan trolling. Either way this thread is for posts regarding the Stadium issue WE currently
have.
I would be surprised if any normal person doesn’t hope you get your stadium issue sorted sooner rather than later.
Wed Sep 20, 2017 1:49 pm
FIL wrote:
Excellent news.....how much are Yorkcourt contributing ???
Box wrote:
“I am also pleased to say that Yorkcourt have made a significant step forward by putting together ‘heads of terms’ that will help fund the delivery of a community stadium"
Here's the worrying bit for me, blood out of a stone...
