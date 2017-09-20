|
captaincaveman wrote:
Once again we are a few weeks before local elections and cllr Box wheels out some new soundbite that looks really good , but on closer inspection turns out to be nothing but blowing smoke.
I hope i am wrong, but this is what i am expecting.
I reckon you are spot on.
Wed Sep 20, 2017 7:49 am
RDM
Cheeky half-back
My memory might be failing me, but isn't this roughly where Uncle Ted intended to take us to before Box came up with his grand plan for Thornes Park?
Wed Sep 20, 2017 9:39 am
Egg Banjo wrote:
I reckon the council have been tricking us all along. Inside that giant white box that we all think is cold storage is actually an 80,000 seater stadium they've been developing in secret along with the RFL and EFL to be used as a 'Wembley of the North'. There's going to be a grand unveiling in a few months time where they wrap a massive ribbon around the whole box and then the walls peel away when Peter Box cuts the ribbon to reveal the stadium
Oh, and we wont be given permission to play there
I think of this post every time I drive past it now
Can't wait for the big unveiling.
Wed Sep 20, 2017 11:08 am
Miro
Cheeky half-back
Egg Banjo wrote:
I reckon the council have been tricking us all along. Inside that giant white box that we all think is cold storage is actually an 80,000 seater stadium they've been developing in secret along with the RFL and EFL to be used as a 'Wembley of the North'. There's going to be a grand unveiling in a few months time where they wrap a massive ribbon around the whole box and then the walls peel away when Peter Box cuts the ribbon to reveal the stadium
Oh, and we wont be given permission to play there
A fast tracked Newmarket Bulls to play there in Super League, financed by the sale of Odsal. Trinity invited to ground share.
Wed Sep 20, 2017 12:06 pm
Coventry Trinity.
I'll just leave that here.
Wed Sep 20, 2017 12:20 pm
Gallanteer wrote:
Coventry Trinity.
I'll just leave that here.
Thanks. You've been playing in the Championship and will most likely be bottom two again next year whilst your biggest rival has won back to back Wembley finals. I'll just leave that here.
Wed Sep 20, 2017 12:24 pm
Gallanteer wrote:
Coventry Trinity.
I'll just leave that here.
I'll bet you £100 to charity that you're wrong.
I'll just leave that here.
Wed Sep 20, 2017 12:34 pm
JINJER wrote:
I'll bet you £100 to charity that you're wrong.
I'll just leave that here.
Bit steep, that'll be his whole salary in East Hull.
*Awaits a dressing down from our resident Hull KR correspondent*
Wed Sep 20, 2017 12:37 pm
Has there been an actual announcement of anything?
Wed Sep 20, 2017 12:40 pm
Very good Jakey. Wouldn't know what the salaries in Hull are like to be honest, as I have never lived or worked in Hull.
Jeremy cross has just tweeted a few minutes ago, saying huge news coming up soon.
