Egg Banjo wrote:

I reckon the council have been tricking us all along. Inside that giant white box that we all think is cold storage is actually an 80,000 seater stadium they've been developing in secret along with the RFL and EFL to be used as a 'Wembley of the North'. There's going to be a grand unveiling in a few months time where they wrap a massive ribbon around the whole box and then the walls peel away when Peter Box cuts the ribbon to reveal the stadium



Oh, and we wont be given permission to play there