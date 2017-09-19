|
Joined: Fri Nov 15, 2013 7:10 pm
Posts: 174
Location: wakey
|
So to sum it up after 4 pages GOD ONLY KNOWS
|
|
Tue Sep 19, 2017 6:28 pm
|
Joined: Thu Sep 09, 2010 4:50 pm
Posts: 415
|
|
|
Tue Sep 19, 2017 6:34 pm
|
Joined: Thu Apr 13, 2006 7:19 pm
Posts: 501
Location: On the therapist's couch
|
AKA kellyseye wrote:
So to sum it up after 4 pages GOD ONLY KNOWS
The analysis is so good (and I mean it!) can you provide one for Brexit, North Korea, Trump, etc. - or does it all boil down to the same answer
|
50 years supporting Trinity .............. and the psychiatrist still hasn't found a cure!
|
Tue Sep 19, 2017 6:40 pm
|
Joined: Thu Oct 26, 2006 7:01 am
Posts: 10712
Location: No bowl, stick, STICK!
|
The place I've always envisaged a stadium would go on that road. It's primed for it.
|
1/10
|
Tue Sep 19, 2017 7:29 pm
|
Joined: Sat Mar 16, 2013 11:52 pm
Posts: 2121
|
That's not the stadium, the architect just left their tablet on the drawing!
|
|
Tue Sep 19, 2017 7:46 pm
|
Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 499
|
If that is a proposed plan for a stadium, it will need much better access than is currently depicted as that would be worse than Salfords access!!!
|
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.
|
Tue Sep 19, 2017 7:49 pm
|
Joined: Tue Aug 04, 2009 5:04 pm
Posts: 1033
Location: waiting
|
Once again we are a few weeks before local elections and cllr Box wheels out some new soundbite that looks really good , but on closer inspection turns out to be nothing but blowing smoke.
I hope i am wrong, but this is what i am expecting.
|
|
Tue Sep 19, 2017 8:02 pm
|
Joined: Thu Jun 29, 2017 3:58 pm
Posts: 14
|
Egg Banjo wrote:
If that is a proposed plan for a stadium, it will need much better access than is currently depicted as that would be worse than Salfords access!!!
It's just a drawing. I'm not trying to con anybody into thinking its a real thing.
But, it is to scale and it would fit
|
|
Tue Sep 19, 2017 8:13 pm
|
Joined: Tue Oct 07, 2008 7:41 pm
Posts: 126
|
Some good players have signed long term contracts and some have moved from the other side of the world to play for us, hopefully they know more than us re the ground situation.
|
|
Tue Sep 19, 2017 8:27 pm
|
Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 499
|
New York Bar X111 wrote:
Some good players have signed long term contracts and some have moved from the other side of the world to play for us, hopefully they know more than us re the ground situation.
I agree, though I suppose there's not much difference to them between playing out of Belle Vue or the Tetley stadium, it's not like they're being asked to move 100 miles away (I hope)
|
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: acko, adelaide-giant.no9, AKA kellyseye, alegend, Big lads mate, Bing [Bot], BOJ042, Bull Mania, cocker, coco the fullback, Egg Banjo, FickleFingerOfFate, financialtimes, Five and last, gowerthegroap, Hessle Roader, JINJER, Joe Banjo, Khlav Kalash, M62 J30 TRINITY, Mable_Syrup, madkeentrin, musson, nathb6, normycat, poplar cats alive, Redscat, Sandal Cat, Slugger McBatt, takethetwo, The Avenger, Tricky2309, Upanunder, vastman, wakefieldwall, wakeyrule, Willzay, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo, wrenthorpecat and 420 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|