WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wakefield Trinity Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?

Post a reply
Re: Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 5:13 pm
AKA kellyseye User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Nov 15, 2013 7:10 pm
Posts: 174
Location: wakey
So to sum it up after 4 pages GOD ONLY KNOWS :lol:
Re: Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 6:28 pm
poplar cats alive Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Sep 09, 2010 4:50 pm
Posts: 415
Business as usual .
Re: Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 6:34 pm
sandcat20 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Apr 13, 2006 7:19 pm
Posts: 501
Location: On the therapist's couch
AKA kellyseye wrote:
So to sum it up after 4 pages GOD ONLY KNOWS :lol:


The analysis is so good (and I mean it!) can you provide one for Brexit, North Korea, Trump, etc. - or does it all boil down to the same answer :lol: :lol: :lol:
50 years supporting Trinity .............. and the psychiatrist still hasn't found a cure!
Re: Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 6:40 pm
Khlav Kalash User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 26, 2006 7:01 am
Posts: 10712
Location: No bowl, stick, STICK!
WakiLeaks wrote:
Image

The place I've always envisaged a stadium would go on that road. It's primed for it.
1/10
Re: Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 7:29 pm
FickleFingerOfFate User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Mar 16, 2013 11:52 pm
Posts: 2121
WakiLeaks wrote:
Image

That's not the stadium, the architect just left their tablet on the drawing!
Re: Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 7:46 pm
Egg Banjo User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 498
If that is a proposed plan for a stadium, it will need much better access than is currently depicted as that would be worse than Salfords access!!!
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.
Re: Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 7:49 pm
captaincaveman User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Aug 04, 2009 5:04 pm
Posts: 1033
Location: waiting
Once again we are a few weeks before local elections and cllr Box wheels out some new soundbite that looks really good , but on closer inspection turns out to be nothing but blowing smoke.

I hope i am wrong, but this is what i am expecting.
Re: Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 8:02 pm
WakiLeaks Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Jun 29, 2017 3:58 pm
Posts: 14
Egg Banjo wrote:
If that is a proposed plan for a stadium, it will need much better access than is currently depicted as that would be worse than Salfords access!!!



It's just a drawing. I'm not trying to con anybody into thinking its a real thing.

But, it is to scale and it would fit :D
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 1873, AKA kellyseye, Big lads mate, bonaire, Bull Mania, captaincaveman, charlie, Egg Banjo, Father Ted, FickleFingerOfFate, gowerthegroap, JINJER, Joe Banjo, judge the jules, KevW60349, Khlav Kalash, King Street Cat, M62 J30 TRINITY, Mr Bliss, musson, nathb6, New York Bar X111, normycat, Oddshapeball, Slugger McBatt, Tricky2309, Two Points, wakeytrin, WakiLeaks and 453 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,634,0352,97776,2304,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 21st Sep : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 10:55
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDONB
v
LEIGH  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 10:40
NRL
SYDNEY
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
HULL KR  
 > Sat 23rd Sep : 15:15
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WIGAN
TV
 < 
  Sat 23rd Sep : 17:15
8s
CATALANS
v
WIDNES
TV
  
  Sun 24th Sep : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM