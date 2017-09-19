AKA kellyseye wrote:
So to sum it up after 4 pages GOD ONLY KNOWS
The analysis is so good (and I mean it!) can you provide one for Brexit, North Korea, Trump, etc. - or does it all boil down to the same answer
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 1873, brettoncat, charlie, dboy, djcool, Eastern Wildcat, Egg Banjo, financialtimes, Five and last, Google Adsense [Bot], got there, JINJER, KevW60349, Khlav Kalash, Mr Bliss, poplar cats alive, PopTart, sandcat20, Tricky2309, trin77, Trinity1315, Trinitysince1952, Two Points, Upanunder, vastman, wakefield1990, wakeyrule, WakiLeaks, weighman, Yosemite Sam and 472 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|