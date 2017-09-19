M62 J30 TRINITY wrote: After reading our stadium news on Sky Sports, although not saying what exactly it is, I take it that MC not disregarding the new offer it must be positive. Come on here expecting upbeat light at the end of the tunnel stadium talk and trust members don't seem happy. Are you not happy with the proposal or at not been invited to the meeting surely MC will have let you know what's happening or is the new proposal nothing to do with the trust?

We are aware of the proposal and I am sure there will be something official from the Club this week.Not being invited to the meeting is not an issue as both Michael and Chris are Trust Members.All I am able to say at this stage is that the Trust and the Club are 100% together on this.