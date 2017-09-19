WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Stadium saga solution by Wednesday?

Tue Sep 19, 2017 2:28 pm
Sandal Cat
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Feb 16, 2006 6:35 pm
Posts: 3062
M62 J30 TRINITY wrote:
After reading our stadium news on Sky Sports, although not saying what exactly it is, I take it that MC not disregarding the new offer it must be positive. Come on here expecting upbeat light at the end of the tunnel stadium talk and trust members don't seem happy. Are you not happy with the proposal or at not been invited to the meeting surely MC will have let you know what's happening or is the new proposal nothing to do with the trust?


We are aware of the proposal and I am sure there will be something official from the Club this week.

Not being invited to the meeting is not an issue as both Michael and Chris are Trust Members.

All I am able to say at this stage is that the Trust and the Club are 100% together on this.
Tue Sep 19, 2017 3:08 pm
Sacred Cow
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:07 pm
Posts: 1490
Whispers circulating about a proposal to build a stadium on the area around the new relief road. Could be rubbish but for me that would be the perfect location.

Anyway the latest from MC...

http://www.skysports.com/rugby-league/news/12208/11043130/wakefield-set-to-name-home-venue-for-2018
Tue Sep 19, 2017 3:28 pm
KevW60349
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Aug 28, 2015 12:01 pm
Posts: 381
[quote="Sacred Cow"]Whispers circulating about a proposal to build a stadium on the area around the new relief road. Could be rubbish but for me that would be the perfect location.
I agree entirely, only 800 yards from the current Belle Vue, the old power station site would be ideal.
The land between Doncaster road junction of Wakefield eastern relief road and up to the river Calder i am sure could house a big enough stadium. Ideal position and Stadium would complement other plans for pub/restaurant and food outlets etc.
Tue Sep 19, 2017 3:34 pm
Wildcat26
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Dec 03, 2011 10:08 pm
Posts: 649
Location: Wakefield
Sacred Cow wrote:
Whispers circulating about a proposal to build a stadium on the area around the new relief road. Could be rubbish but for me that would be the perfect location.

Anyway the latest from MC...

http://www.skysports.com/rugby-league/news/12208/11043130/wakefield-set-to-name-home-venue-for-2018



Interesting bit from that article - "The proposal was a complete surprise really. I can't say too much but I can't accept any old community stadium if it puts in doubt the long-term future of the club."

Sounds to me like they have been offered an alternative new build but are looking at the implications of our rent bill? Or am I reading too much into that.
Tue Sep 19, 2017 4:02 pm
M62 J30 TRINITY
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 9:49 pm
Posts: 1875
Sacred Cow wrote:
Whispers circulating about a proposal to build a stadium on the area around the new relief road. Could be rubbish but for me that would be the perfect location.

Anyway the latest from MC...

http://www.skysports.com/rugby-league/news/12208/11043130/wakefield-set-to-name-home-venue-for-2018

That would be good but looks like TRB quashed that rumour on twitter, I'm going for redeveloping Belle Vue but with MC saying the proposal was totally out of the blue it could be anything. Thornes Park anyone?
Tue Sep 19, 2017 4:05 pm
WakiLeaks

Joined: Thu Jun 29, 2017 3:58 pm
Posts: 13
Sacred Cow wrote:
Whispers circulating about a proposal to build a stadium on the area around the new relief road. Could be rubbish but for me that would be the perfect location.

Anyway the latest from MC...

http://www.skysports.com/rugby-league/news/12208/11043130/wakefield-set-to-name-home-venue-for-2018



Image
Tue Sep 19, 2017 4:10 pm
Eastern Wildcat
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1666
I would be more than happy with a move into Thornes Park M62 J30.

Only a stones throw away from my home
Tue Sep 19, 2017 4:28 pm
Slugger McBatt
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 5189
Location: Over there
It seems obvious that a proposal has been made that will provide a home but will not provide long term sustainability, which means that MC would be crazy to accept it. He says as much in the linked articles. I'm guessing, therefore, that the club's position is, yes, but on the condition that you allow us to make money from the plot so that we can grow as a club.
Tue Sep 19, 2017 4:33 pm
Lockers700
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Mar 10, 2016 6:23 pm
Posts: 132
Out of the blue quote by MC means anything could be on the table? Really hope that finally some positive news emerges without 'strings attached'!
Users browsing this forum: AKA kellyseye, alleycat, altofts wildcat, bigalf, dull nickname, eastardsley, Eastern Wildcat, eric35, exiledcat, FIL, Five and last, Fully, got there, gowerthegroap, JINJER, Joe Banjo, Kevs Head, Lockers700, M62 J30 TRINITY, madkeentrin, musson, PopTart, Redscat, REDWHITEANDBLUE, Sandal Cat, senoj, Slugger McBatt, The Devil's Advocate, thepimp007, Trinity1315, Trinity_13, Two Points, vastman, wakeytrin, WakiLeaks, Willzay, wtid71 and 399 guests

